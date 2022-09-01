Shovel Knight Dig’s new trailer finally dates its release, but only on Switch, PC and Apple Arcade

It will be released on September 23 after four years of development, although PlayStation and Xbox will have to wait.

It’s been quite some time since we know of the existence of Shovel Knight Dig, the video game of Yacht Club Games In collaboration with Nitrome which was scheduled for release in 2021, but finally delayed its premiere to 2022 without having confirmed a specific date.

Now, after four years of arduous development and accompanied by the trailer that heads the news, those responsible have announced that the game will be available next September 23, although not in all the versions for which it was advertised. Shovel Knight Dig is coming to PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, and Apple Arcade, while the PlayStation and Xbox versions will have to wait for a later date.

Coming later to Xbox and PlayStationShovel Knight Dig propone una platform action adventure where the shovel fulfills more functions apart from hitting enemies. With a 16-bit style, we will have to recover our loot from Drill Knight by digging our way through different terrains and facing different threats in procedurally generated phases while a soundtrack composed by Jake Kaufman plays.

In the month of December, another title in the saga will be published on Nintendo Switch. We are talking about Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, a hybrid between puzzle and action in which puzzle mechanics are combined to advance and confrontations with different enemies, with different modes and daily challenges.

