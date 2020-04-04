General News

‘Show me your ID’: Tunisia deploys ‘robocop’ to enforce coronavirus lockdown

April 4, 2020
1 Min Read

A police robotic is patrolling the streets of the capital calling out suspected violators of the lockdown

  • Coronavirus – latest updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

Tunisia’s inner ministry has despatched a police robotic to patrol the streets of the capital and put in force a lockdown imposed ultimate month as the country battles the unfold of coronavirus.

Referred to as PGuard, the “robocop” is remotely operated and supplied with infrared and thermal imaging cameras, together with a official and lightweight alarm gadget.

Proceed learning…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment