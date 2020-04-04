‘Show me your ID’: Tunisia deploys ‘robocop’ to enforce coronavirus lockdown

A police robotic is patrolling the streets of the capital calling out suspected violators of the lockdown

Tunisia’s inner ministry has despatched a police robotic to patrol the streets of the capital and put in force a lockdown imposed ultimate month as the country battles the unfold of coronavirus.

Referred to as PGuard, the “robocop” is remotely operated and supplied with infrared and thermal imaging cameras, together with a official and lightweight alarm gadget.

