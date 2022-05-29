Show of definitions and madness for Messi: thousands of people vibrated with the open practice of the Argentine team in San Mamés

The public accompanied Messi and the Argentine team in Bilbao

A few days before the grand final they will play Argentina and Italy in the legendary stadium Wembley valid for the Final, the Argentine team completed an open practice in San Mamésthe historic venue that was recently renovated by Athletic Club, before thousands of people who had the opportunity to see Lionel Messi and the rest of the team led by Scaloni.

In the middle of his stay in Bilbao, the city in which the Argentine squad concentrated once they finished the participation of each of the footballers in their respective leagues, the albiceleste team together with the club organized a special training session. Admission was not free: members of the Basque Country institution paid 10 euros, while supporters who came to the stadium paid 12 to see the Argentine stars.

Once the players went out on the field, the first job in charge of the physical trainer Luis Martín arranged a game for the protagonists to relax at the start of the tasks: divided into two groups, they put together a rondo in which they had to head a ball all holding hands.

The warm-up to pure fun

Then, some light physical work followed until the planning of the DT and his coaching staff arranged definition exercises. And that was when those present moved to the area behind the arches to enjoy the figures. a shot of Young Lo Celso that got into the angle, several brushstrokes of Angel Di Maria and Messiadded to the aim of Nicholas Otamendi, they received the applause of the fans in Bilbao.

Another highlight of the training was a brilliant save by Juan Musso. The Atalanta goalkeeper, from Italy, who is fighting for a place on the World Cup roster, reached out to pull out a kind of scissors that Fideo tried at the beginning of the definition tasks.

To finish the practice in San Mamés, the players took part in a football in small spaces in which they also showed all their ability with the ball. Before the end, the soccer players were fired with applause by the people who took advantage of Saturday afternoon and saw several of their idols. For example, one of them Leandro Paredeswho worked differently, signed autographs and took photos with the fans in the stalls.

A goal factory in practice

The story for the Argentine national team in Spain will continue this Sunday with a new training session at the Lezama venue, which has Athletic Bilbao. On Monday he will do the same and on Tuesday he will fly to London to wait for the Finalissima against the Azure. Looking ahead to the match against the team coached by Roberto Mancini, Scaloni is expected to take the field with the base team with some modifications.

Dibu Martínez will be the goalkeeper; Nahuel Molina and Marcos Acuña will be the sides. At the rear, the evolution of Cuti Romero is expected -if his place does not come, it will be taken by Germán Pezzella- and the other defender will be Nicolás Otamendi. Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodríguez and Gio Lo Celso will be in the middle, while Di María, Lautaro Martínez and captain Messi will play in attack.

Great save from Musso to Di María

