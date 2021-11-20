Show of triples and maximum points of the season: Campazzo played his best game in Denver’s loss to Chicago

* Facu Campazzo’s best match so far this season

The beginning of the NBA season had not been easy for Facundo Campazzo. With less place in the team’s rotation by the decision of coach Michael Malone, the point guard had lost minutes and his participation had not been productive for the Denver Nuggets. But this time, the story was different. Despite the loss of the Colorado franchise to the Chicago Bulls by 114-108, the Argentine was one of the most prominent.

The Cordoba completed his best match since the start of 2021-2022 and finished as the third highest scorer for his team. Added 16 points (4-5 from triples and 5-9 from the field), 4 assists and 2 rebounds in 27 minutes of game.

Campazzo entered the game with just over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter and his contribution was immediate for Denver. He made two consecutive triples that gave their team a six-point lead (42-36) Already in the second half, Facu He entered the third period when the Nuggets were down by 12 (65-77) and that’s where he began to distribute game for his teammates. He gave two passes on goal – one to Dozier and one to Hyland – that ended in triples.

What’s more, in the final seconds of the set, he stole his first ball of the night and attempted a coast-to-coast run that didn’t end in points because he missed the layup. But the next attack he had revenge and scored after a run of his own that ended under the rim.

In the last quarter, Campazzo was on the court from the start. He generated an offensive foul from Cobey White, then hit another loose ball and led Denver’s exit. And with half the final period left, he reappeared with his shot behind the 3-point crescent: it was two triples almost in a row for the former Real Madrid that allowed the Nuggets to stay in play against Chicago.

Despite the defeat, The Argentine guard completed his best game, as he achieved his maximum in points (16) and minutes (27) so far this season. Without Nikola Jokic, the scorer of the premises was Aaron Gordon, which finished with 28 points and 9 rebounds. The other one who contributed in Denver was Will Barton with 23 points.

For their part, the Bulls needed the contribution of their two top figures to stay with the victory. Zach LaVine he had 36 points on 4-9 from 3-pointers and was the only one in the franchise to win six championships in the Michael Jordan era to have an ERA from long range (the rest combined for a 4-22 from the perimeter). The other figure, DeMar DeRozan, contributed 26 points (8 in the last minute and a half), plus 6 rebounds and 4 assists for Chicago to remain in the top spots in the Eastern Conference with a record of 11 wins and 5 losses.

In the case of Denver, fell to 9 wins and 6 falls, and lost some positions in the West. Now march in 10th position. The NBA calendar marks that Campazzo’s Nuggets will have a quick rematch: this Sunday, they will visit the Phoenix Suns, the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season, in the Footprint Center.

The Argentine guard talks with his coach, Michael Malone

