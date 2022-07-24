Show off what you know about video games with Gamers Quizz, the new board game from 3DJuegos where mistakes are expensive

It was in 1981. A board game, developed in Nerja by a sports editor and a photographer, would become a popular benchmark and icon: Trivial Pursuit. A board full of boxes in which a cultural challenge was proposed: questions on different topics to test our knowledge.

Since then, more than 90 million copies have been sold in almost 30 countries and in 17 different languages. We are talking about one of the most popular games in history, which even has themed versions. For example, ‘Harry Potter’ fans have a Trivial adapted to the cinematic saga, with questions covering the ins and outs of the Wizarding World. ‘The Lord of the Rings’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Game of Thrones’… Even Real Madrid or ‘La que se avecina’ have their own Trivial.

However, the community gamer I missed a board game specifically dedicated to them; to those who boast of knowing more than anyone about their favorite pastime: video games. How to demonstrate all the information accumulated in the head for years and years of games? Now they have it very easy… although the questions are another story, of course.

Gamers Quizz: the board game you’ve been waiting for if you like video games





Gamers Quizz is the new board game that will delight anyone who calls himself a “video game player”. Developed by 3DJuegos and Webedia Spain, it is about a fast-paced trivia game in which your objective will be to finish off the rest of the players through correct answers. an authentic battle royale in which there will be no bloodshed, but in which more than one will be exposed before that question so damn easy that the others do know.

How do you prepare for a game of Gamers Quizz?

Gamers Quizz takes a lot from the video game for its own mechanics. We have two types of cards: one for help and one for questions.. Each deck has its corresponding space. First, you must choose a character from among the possible ones and place two tokens on two bases.

Each player must draw a random Health Card and place its health token on the first position. In addition, he will place his player token on a space that is the same color as the first space on his Health Card. There can even be more than one player on the same square.

For example: the first box of your Health Card is green, so you will have to choose which of the three green boxes you will stand on to start the game.

How to play Gamers Quizz?





Here the first turn is not decided randomly: goes first who hasn’t played a video game the longest. From that moment, it will continue in a clockwise direction for the following turns. And… the shifts are divided into of the phases: the one of movement and the one of question.

movement phase: You can move your character both to the left and to the right, as long as it is between consecutive squares and without changing direction in the middle of a roll. Come on, like in any board game to use. The color of the box you land on will determine the category of the question.

question phase: The player to your right will draw a card from the question deck and read it to you. If you answer correctly, all players who have their health token in the color of the correct question will lose a life and therefore must move to the next health space on their Health Card. But, beware! The player who answers correctly will also lose a life if at the time of answering your health card is in the same color as the question. If you hit it, you will return to the Movement Phase. If you fail it, you will lose a position of the health token, no matter what color you are in, and your turn will end giving way to the player on your left. Once the Question Card is used, it will be placed in the discard pile. And when the cards run out, they will be shuffled and a new deck will be formed.

What are the categories of questions?

There are four categories from which Gamers Quizz is nourished; four sections in which you can finally demonstrate all the hours you have invested in video games.

Brown – Characters. “What is the name of the dinosaur that accompanies Mario in ‘Super Mario World’?”. “Who is the final enemy of ‘Dark Souls’?” Video games are full of unforgettable characters and in this category you will show that you know a lot about them.

Purple – Universe. Where did the most memorable moments in video game history occur or what characterized them? This category will take you to the mythical places of history of this young industry.

Blue – Curiosities. “Why is Mario called that?” “Why is ‘Fortnite’ a game of the type battle royale?” The video game is full of curiosities. Do you know them all?

Green – Gameplay. “What is a hadoken?”. What happens when Sonic gets all the chaos emeralds? this category will check if you are a genius when it comes to mechanics, dynamics and powers that your favorite characters have.

These are the special boxes of Gamers Quizz





coverage squares : If you land on one of these boxes, your turn ends with no chance to answer any questions. Also, any loss of life caused by another player’s correct response has no effect on you if you are in this space. However, the effects of Support Cards that specify it do apply.

: If you land on one of these boxes, your turn ends with no chance to answer any questions. Also, any loss of life caused by another player’s correct response has no effect on you if you are in this space. However, the effects of Support Cards that specify it do apply. help boxes: If you are on this space and you answer the question correctly, you will be able to draw the top card from the deck of Help Cards. Hitting or missing a question in this box still applies the Question Phase rules.

And the Help Cards?

In Gamers Quizz you will have five types of cards of help:

+1 UP : recover a health point (five cards).

: recover a health point (five cards). Combo Breaker : When used, you interrupt target player’s turn (seven cards).

: When used, you interrupt target player’s turn (seven cards). Dash & Parry : Avoid losing a health point of the color indicated on the Help Card (eight cards, two for each color).

: Avoid losing a health point of the color indicated on the Help Card (eight cards, two for each color). Area Effect : The target player loses one life point, no matter what color he is on (five cards).

: The target player loses one life point, no matter what color he is on (five cards). Cheat Map: you can move your piece on any space on the board without having to throw the dice. If you use this card during a partner’s turn, you must do so before the Question Phase (five cards).

When does the game end?





If you get to the last box on the Health Card – represented by a skull – you will be eliminated. The game ends when only one player remains on the board of game. But it turns out that more than one player can be eliminated in the same Question Phase. If this happens and no one is left standing, a tie would result.

To break the tie, a sudden death roundin which players must correctly answer the maximum number of questions on a Question Card.

Does Gamers Quizz have an “Easy Mode”?

Yes. In this game mode, you will not lose positions on the Health Card by answering questions incorrectly. Also, in this way the Help Cards Combo Breaker cannot be used before after the player has completed their first Question Phase.

test your knowledge





we leave you here a sample of questions —there are more than 700— that you can find in Gamers Quizz, already available in sales centers in Spain such as El Corte Inglés, Fnac, GAME, Amazon, Toyplanet, Plasticosur, Icon Fanatic, Aliexpress Plaza and other toy stores and specialized stores. Will you be able to answer them? The solutions, in the end:

Questions:

“What mythical horror Game Cube video game stands out because, depending on the level of sanity, what we saw was altered?”. “What is the name of the item that allows us to double jump in ‘Hollow Knight’?” “To which extraterrestrial species does Ratchet, the protagonist of ‘Ratchet & Clank’, belong?” “What is the name of the fictional city in which the action of ‘Disco Elysium’ takes place?”. “In what battle royale Have we seen Naruto carry and shoot a firearm? “What video game was banned in 2001 in Saudi Arabia for claiming that it promoted polytheism and the theory of evolution?” “In ‘Stardew Valley,’ which character can we see on December 25 at the top of the screen?” “What is the number of the reactor Cloud falls from to land in Aerith’s church?” “True or false? Taking a single shot in ‘Hotline Miami’ means death and having to repeat the mission”. “In which classic Lucas adventure do we hear songs from ‘Swan Lake’?”

Answers:

‘Eternal Darkness’. Monarch wings. Lombax. Revachol. ‘Fortnite’. ‘Pokémon’. Santa Claus. 5. Real. ‘Loom’.

