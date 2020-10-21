Show proof if you are a true yogi, Yogi Adityanath, he does not know that I had spoken strongly about Indian democracy in Pakistan:

new Delhi: The sequence of targeting and accusing each other in Bihar elections is going on. Asaduddin Owaisi’s party is also contesting elections in Bihar. In this case, they are also being targeted. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also campaigning in favor of BJP and JDU in Bihar. Today, while targeting, he said that Rahul Gandhi and Asaduddin Owaisi praise Pakistan. Also Read – As soon as the father’s Shraddhakaram is performed, the lamp is filled with election, the mother blessed the son with a vaccine

Owaisi has responded to this statement of CM Yogi. Owaisi said that I challenge that if Yogi Adityanath is a true yogi, then give proof in 24 hours. On the talk of Pakistan, Owaisi said that Yogi Adityanath did not know that I had gone to Pakistan and how I had talked about Indian democracy in Pakistan. Yogi Adityanath only removes his fristion. Let us know that this video of Owaisi stating his views about Indian Muslims and Indian democracy in Pakistan became very viral on social media at that time.

Yogi Adityanath also said today that when Section 370 was removed in Kashmir, it caused the maximum trouble to Rahul Gandhi and Owaisi. These people praise Pakistan. Yogi is the star campaigner of BJP for campaigning for Bihar elections. He is constantly mentioning Pakistan, Kashmir and Ram temple in rallies.