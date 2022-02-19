Showed the discharge date of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Masks on Nintendo Transfer On-line

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Masks will likely be formally to be had to all Nintendo Transfer On-line + Growth Pack contributors. on February 25, 2022.

Nintendo has shared the inside track on Twitter with a brand new trailer which advances portions of the Nintendo 64 journey the place we see Hyperlink whilst he is “dragged into the sector of Termina, the place the moon is falling from the sky!“

Hyperlink is dragged into the sector of Termina, the place the moon is falling from the sky! Relive the sector’s ultimate 72 hours when The Legend of #Zelda: Majora’s Masks involves #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Growth Pack contributors on 2/25. #Nintendo64. percent.twitter.com/712guV6wtz — Nintendo of The usa (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Masks joins the ever-growing checklist of Nintendo 64 video games to be had to Nintendo Transfer On-line + Growth Pack contributors and follows additions like Banjo-Kazooie and Paper Mario.

In our checklist of the 25 highest Nintendo 64 video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Masks is available in at quantity 3, sitting simply in the back of Tremendous Mario 64 and Ocarina of Time.

“TAll of it sounds lovely bleak, however the prime sense of journey and artful puzzles you’ll be expecting from a Zelda recreation are intact, and Majora’s provides the joys of discovering new mask with new talents, making Majora’s Masks completely amusing and thrilling. fulfilling“, we wrote. “The place Ocarina of Time is undeniably a vintage masterpiece, Majora’s Masks provides a little of spooky spice that makes it distinctive, memorable, and one thing in reality particular in its personal proper.“.

Again in 2015, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Masks 3-d used to be launched for Nintendo 3DS and got here with some high quality of lifestyles additions, just like the Bomber’s Pocket book, which helped gamers keep on best of the whole lot that used to be occurring within the recreation. play.