Showed the premiere date of Moon Knight on Disney + at the side of a brand new trailer and poster of the Wonder sequence

At the side of a brand new trailer and a brand new poster, Wonder has printed that Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, 2022..

The brand new trailer displays the primary actual take a look at the approaching Wonder sequence and you’ll watch it beneath:

Set to the Child Cudi music Day ‘N’ Nite, Moon Knight trailer displays us Marc Spector, who once in a while thinks he’s any other guy named Steven. It additionally can not seem to differentiate between “existence and goalsWe see him suffering with this or even chaining himself to the mattress and waking up now not understanding he did it. We additionally get our first actual take a look at Arthur Harrow, performed through Ethan Hawke., a cult chief mentioned to be impressed through David Koresh.

Till now it used to be unknown who Ethan Hawke would play, however the subtitles of the Moon Knight YouTube trailer at the Wonder Leisure web page disclose that he’s going to transform Harrow, a personality who handiest gave the impression in a single comedian (Moon Knight Vol. 2 #2). and that he used to be a mad scientist running to forestall ache within the human frame the use of human topics.

Because the trailer continues, we see Spector”embracing chaos” Y changing into the Moon Knight, all whilst beating any person mindless in a rest room.

At the side of the trailer, Wonder has additionally launched a brand new poster appearing a close-up of Moon Knight’s hands and his weapon of selection: the moon-shaped shurikens referred to as Crescent Darts.

Oscar Isaac performs Marc Spector, a personality who suffers from dissociative character dysfunction. The authentic Disney description finds a bit extra of what awaits us within the sequence.

“The a couple of identities that are living inside of it are drawn into a perilous warfare between the gods in opposition to the backdrop of contemporary and historic Egypt.“says the authentic description.

The protagonist of the sequence indicated that his position within the MCU sequence is his maximum difficult task to this point in his occupation.