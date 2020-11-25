Shownu Talks About How Precious MONSTA X And Fans Are To Him

MONSTA X’s Shownu is charismatic on the quilt of Magnificence+ journal!

The photograph shoot was carried out with gadgets Shownu likes reminiscent of a e book, baseball cap, digicam, and extra. Modeling many alternative kinds from an off-the-cuff denim jacket to a knit vest, Shownu poses naturally like knowledgeable mannequin.

Within the interview that adopted the photograph shoot, Shownu talked about promotions for MONSTA X’s latest comeback with the title monitor “Love Killa.” He shared, “Since ‘Love Killa’ has a transparent fashion, we gained confidence speaking amongst ourselves and practising.”

He continued, “It’s a lot better to bop to the music about two instances with the members than it’s to take action 10 instances alone within the follow room. I really feel that it’s extraordinarily priceless to advertise as a crew like we’re doing now.”

Shownu, who would fairly give attention to the present second than be frightened about one thing that hasn’t occurred but, is continuous to maneuver ahead on his personal accord. He commented, “Proper now, I feel that I ought to deal with followers properly and be pleased about them. Whether or not followers see us on web site or by video, I strongly suppose, ‘Let’s do our greatest on each stage.’”

Shownu’s full interview and pictorial shall be obtainable within the December problem of Magnificence+ journal.

