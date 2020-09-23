Shownu Talks About What The MONSTA X Members Mean To Him And More

MONSTA X’s Shownu just lately participated in a pictorial and interview for the October difficulty of the journal Dazed. He’s the final member of MONSTA X to take part in Dazed’s collaboration with the group that began again in Could.

Shownu mentioned, “The different members appeared actually cool of their Dazed pictorials. Every of them had their very own vibe.”

Within the interviews, a number of members had picked Shownu as their position fashions. The chief of MONSTA X replied, “I don’t assume that I’m liable for every little thing myself. Every member shares their very own ideas when we now have discussions on the spot. I’m additionally an easygoing individual who doesn’t get burdened simply.”

He continued, “Irrespective of what number of pals I may need, the folks that I can be fully sincere with are the MONSTA X members,” he mentioned. “They’re the folks with whom I spent a few of the most lovely and shining moments of my life. With out them, I might not have been in a position to come so far as I’m now.”

