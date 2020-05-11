Showrunners, Activists, Artists Set for Hollywood Digital Climate Summit – Variety

Showrunners of “The Handmaid’s Story” and “One Day At a Time” are among the many audio system set to affix activists and business executives on Might 16 for the Hollywood Digital Climate Summit offered by Younger Leisure Activists.

Bruce Miller, govt producer of “Handmaid’s Story,” “One Day At a Time” govt producer Gloria Calderon Kellett and writer-producer Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion,” “An Inconvenient Reality”) are set to affix the daylong occasion designed to look at Hollywood’s position in addressing the environmental crises spurred by world warming. The summit is a collaboration between the YEA nonprofit org and the NYU Los Angeles program. Variety is the official media sponsor.

“We additionally know that regardless of our on a regular basis world being on maintain, the local weather disaster is just not. We need to present this younger and rising group what programs of motion they will take proper now to assist,” stated YEA govt director co-founder Allison Begalman.

The summit will encompasses a sequence of panels and keynotes designed to encourage younger media and leisure professionals to maintain local weather and sustainability points high of thoughts of their work. “Harry Potter” alum Bonnie Wright and executives from HBO and the Sierra Membership are additionally on board. The summit is ready to start at 11:30 a.m. PT and might be out there as a reside stream by way of HollywoodClimateSummit.com and different platforms.

“As a storyteller, I imagine within the energy of narrative to shift the cultural dialog. As an educator, I imagine in equipping our media, leisure and tech college students with the instruments to do exactly that,” stated Nina Sadowsky, director of NYU Los Angeles. “The Summit will influence not solely what tales we inform, but additionally how these tales are made, all at a cut-off date the place I’m hopeful we are going to see a paradigm shift in our collective strategy to sustainability.”

The occasion is ready to shut with a musical efficiency from Laura Bell Bundy, Girlpool, Gabriela Richardson, Luna Li and “Slumdog Millionaire” composer A.R. Rahman.