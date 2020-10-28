Showtime Announces ‘{Couples} Remedy: The COVID Particular’ (TV Roundup)

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, Showtime introduced the discharge date for “{Couples} Remedy: The COVID Particular,” and Starz forged German actor Alicia von Rittberg as younger Queen Elizabeth in “Turning into Elizabeth.”

CASTING

Starz forged Alicia von Rittberg because the lead within the community’s upcoming challenge, “Turning into Elizabeth.” The eight-episode collection tells the story of Queen Elizabeth earlier than she ascends to the throne, unraveling the drama and methods concerned in deciding on a successor to King Henry VIII. Von Rittberg, a German actor, has beforehand acted in such tasks as “Fury,” which screened on the London Movie Pageant; “Our Form Traitor,” and the Netflix collection “Charite.” She is represented by United Brokers and Die Agenten in Germany.

FIRST LOOKS

FX unveiled a brand new trailer for its three-episode restricted collection “Black Narcissus,” which premieres Nov. 23 and shall be obtainable on FX on Hulu the next day. Primarily based on Rumer Godden‘s novel, the present takes place in a distant palace occupied by a gaggle of younger nuns. The haunted location’s secrets and techniques quickly have an effect on the ladies, who’re doomed to repeat the tragedies of the previous. The collection’s government producers are Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Lucy Richer and Amanda Coe. Coe additionally serves because the present’s author. Watch the brand new trailer under.

GREENLIGHTS

TruTV gave the go-ahead for the manufacturing of 10 episodes of “Huge Trick Vitality,” an unscripted stunt collection involving illusions. Mates Chris Ramsay, Eric Leclerc, Wes Barker and Alex Boyer, who’re additionally magicians, make up the upcoming present’s primary forged, as they try to make use of methods to shock real-world spectators. The group may even work to trick one another with their magical stunts. The present’s government producers are Tony DiSanto, Nick Rigg, Tommy Coriale, Chris Ramsay, Ian Frisch and Mark Efman. Watch a teaser under.

PROGRAMMING

LG Electronics USA introduced that the LG FOMO Channel, an unique channel app solely obtainable to LG OLED Sensible TV homeowners, has launched. The identify stands for “Concern of Lacking OLED,” and the content material provided is designed to capitalize LG expertise. At the moment obtainable on the channel is a rebroadcast of Balmain‘s Paris Trend Week Spring/Summer time 2021 present, although it’ll additionally supply behind-the-scene footage completely. It would later supply bonus and behind-the-scenes content material from Girl Gaga‘s “911” music video shoot.

Forward of the 2020 presidential election, Showtime‘s “Our Cartoon President” will ship an episode entitled “Closing Arguments,” and Selection has obtained an unique clip. In it, the animated model of the U.S.’ president watches with indifference as an animated tackle My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell getting sucked into his pillow-making machine exterior of the White Home. The present airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. on Showtime. Watch the clip under.

SPECIALS

Showtime revealed that “{Couples} Remedy: The COVID Particular” will premiere on Dec. 13. The one-hour documentary particular explores the influence the continuing pandemic has had on relationships and total life via a deal with Dr. Orna Guralnik and the sufferers she helps. It’s directed by Kim Roberts and government produced by Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres. The particular launches forward of the second season of the “{Couples} Remedy” docuseries, which is anticipated to premiere in 2021. Watch a trailer under.

PODCASTS

American Specific launched the “Constructed to Final” podcast, which explores tales about Black-owned small companies and their essential roles in U.S. tradition. The video podcast is hosted by Elaine Welteroth and options interviews with enterprise homeowners who’ve discovered success regardless of the challenges confronted all through 2020. The first episode features a dialog with the proprietor of Atlanta’s Slutty Vegan restaurant, Pinky Cole. The present is offered on main podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud and Stitcher, in addition to on American Specific’ YouTube.

ACQUISITIONS

The CW acquired Season 3 of “The Coroner,” Season 4 of “Burden of Fact” and a three-episode “Bulletproof” particular. The premiere dates for all three on the CW shall be revealed at later dates, however the “Bulletproof” particular episodes are scheduled to air within the UK in 2021. Each “Coroner” and “Burden of Fact” are in manufacturing for brand new seasons, as they had been renewed earlier within the yr.

LATE NIGHT

Anne Hathaway, David Muir and H.E.R. shall be featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” tonight, whereas Shawn Mendes and Tig Notaro shall be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Sarah Cooper will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” whereas Natalie Portman, Cindy McCain and Dave Matthews shall be visitors on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers.” Additionally, “The Each day Present With Trevor Noah” will embrace Chelsea Handler.

INITIATIVES

Cartoon Community launched the primary of 4 PSAs developed to advocate for anti-racism. The movies are developed by Rebecca Sugar, the “Steven Universe” creator, and Ian Jones-Quartey, the “O.Okay. KO! Let’s Be Heroes” creator. The first installment aired as we speak and is titled “Don’t Deny It – Defy It” and options the “Steven Universe” character Garnet. Later movies will characteristic different characters from the present. The PSA collection is created in collaboration with Dr. Allen Lipscomb, who makes a speciality of inclusive psychological well being providers for folks of shade.