Showtime Moves Comey Miniseries Following Cast and Producer Backlash – Variety

Showtime has formally moved the premiere date for its miniseries about former FBI Director James Comey and his tumultuous relationship with President Donald Trump to previous to the presidential election.

The transfer comes after backlash from the solid and crew, expressed in a letter written by collection author and director Billy Ray. Within the letter, Ray mentioned he was informed that the choice to air the 2 episodes after the election was “made on the very highest ranges of Viacom.”

“All of us had been hoping to get this story in entrance of the American folks months earlier than the approaching election. And that was an inexpensive expectation contemplating that we’d been given a mandate by the community to do no matter was essential to ship by Might 15,” Ray wrote.

His and the solid’s needs have now been granted, because the collection will air over two consecutive nights on Sept. 27 and 28. Information of the change comes solely someday after Ray’s letter emerged within the New York Occasions.

“The Comey Rule” is a two-part, 4 hour collection primarily based on Comey’s guide “A Increased Loyalty.” It stars Jeff Daniels as Comey with Brendan Gleeson taking part in Trump.

The change was introduced alongside a number of different schedule shifts the community has been pressured into as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

One in every of them being that Ethan Hawke collection “The Good Lord Hen” has had its premiere date shifted again two months to Oct. 4. Primarily based on the Nationwide Guide Award-winning novel by James McBride, the collection is informed from the viewpoint of Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a fictional enslaved boy who turns into a member of Brown’s motley household of abolitionist troopers and ultimately finds himself collaborating within the well-known 1859 raid at Harpers Ferry.

Showtime has additionally introduced the decide up of a six-episode, hour-long drama referred to as “We Hunt Collectively,” which hails from BBC Studios. Starring Eve Myles, Babou Ceesay, Hermione Corfield and Dipo Ola, the present is described as a gripping twist on a basic cat-and-mouse story, exploring the intoxication of sexual attraction and the damaging energy of emotional manipulation. Written by Gaby Hull and directed by Carl Tibbetts, “We Hunt Collectively” will premiere August 9 and began airing within the U.Ok. in late Might.

As well as, Showtime is making the next schedule modifications to its non-fiction slate:

“The Comedy Retailer,” comedian-turned-director Mike Binder’s five-part documentary collection that chronicles the evolution of comedy from inside the partitions of the enduring L.A. membership, will premiere Oct. 4.

“The Reagans,” director Matt Tyrnauer’s four-part documentary collection that explores the numerous surprisingly unexamined elements of the Reagan White Home, and how Nancy Reagan’s paper-doll picture was at odds with the ability she in the end wielded all through her husband’s presidency, will premiere Nov. 15.

“Belushi,” director R.J. Cutler’s characteristic documentary analyzing the too-short lifetime of the once-in-a-generation expertise John Belushi, who captured the hearts and humorous bones of devoted audiences, will premiere Nov. 22.