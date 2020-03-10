Showtime Networks’ Adam Townsend to Depart, Michael Crotty Named CFO

Showtime Networks’s govt vp and chief monetary officer Adam Townsend is stepping down from the place on the finish of March, after 12 mixed years at Showtime Networks and CBS.

Succeeding him within the CFO position can be Michael Crotty, who can be returning to the corporate after a four-year stint at The Gamers’ Tribune, the place he has served as CFO since 2016. (He spent the last decade prior to that at Showtime and Smithsonian Networks.) Crotty is about to oversee BET Networks’ finance crew now that Showtime is a part of the newly merged ViacomCBS, beginning instantly, with Townsend shepherding the transition.

Townsend has been CFO since Oct. 2018, after a decade as exec VP of company finance and investor relations at CBS, the place he oversaw CBS’ funding neighborhood outreach and analyzed the corporate’s aggressive positioning.

“Adam has been invaluable to Showtime Networks and CBS, not solely with managing our funds but additionally our total management,” mentioned Showtime chairman and CEO David Nevins in an announcement. “He’s been an infinite assist in driving our enterprise by means of a 12 months of many transitions, and we’re sorry to lose him. We want him all the very best on what we count on can be an thrilling subsequent chapter. We rely ourselves extremely lucky to have the option to lure Michael again to Showtime. He’s extraordinarily nicely preferred and revered by everybody he labored with throughout his earlier stint right here, and the years he spent as CFO of The Gamers’ Tribune have given him indispensable entrepreneurial and management expertise that he brings again to us.”

Voted high media investor relations officer by sellside analysts Institutional Buyers Journal’s Annual All-American Government Workforce survey for seven straight years by means of 2018, Townsend was, prior to CBS, managing director of investor relations and company technique for E*Commerce and vp of fairness analysis and Hambrecht & Quist and JP Morgan.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have held the varied positions I’ve on this Company over the previous 12 years,” mentioned Townsend. “From the primary retrans offers to the proliferation of streaming, I’ve been lucky to have had a seat on the entrance strains of the media business’s dramatic transformation. And at Showtime, the finance integration inside ViacomCBS is nicely underway, and I’m assured the Firm is now on a path towards its personal transformation for the longer term.”

At The Gamers’ Tribune, Crotty oversaw its finance, operations, gross sales and advertising, branded manufacturing, company technique, and authorized departments. Throughout his most up-to-date tenure at Showtime, he was liable for three groups in command of monetary oversight and enterprise operations administration of the corporate’s distribution income platform and gross sales, advertising, new product growth and artistic bills, in addition to guided strategic evaluation on distribution and progress points on conventional and non-traditional affiliate accounts. Prior to that, Crotty had labored at Smithsonian Networks, Arthur Andersen LLP, and Altria Group. He first labored for Showtime networks as a enterprise analyst beginning in 2002.