Showtime Orders Public Domain Anthology Series ‘Cinema Toast’

Showtime has ordered the anthology collection “Cinema Toast” from creator Jeff Baena and govt producers the Duplass brothers.

The collection is described as a post-modernist reinvention of older films that turns pre-existing imagery from the general public area on its head to inform model new distinctive tales. It is going to characteristic the voices of actors like Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Fred Armisen, John Early, Christina Ricci, Megan Mullally, Chloe Fineman and Chris Meloni. Administrators embody Baena, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Alex Ross Perry, Marta Cunningham, Aubrey Plaza, Numa Perrier, Jordan Firstman, Kris Rey and David Lowery. Showtime has ordered 10 episodes, which is able to premiere on Showtime on-demand streaming and companion platforms on April 20.

Episodes will cowl a variety of genres, together with horror, comedy, and drama. Plaza’s psychological thriller “Quiet Sickness” items collectively footage of Loretta Younger to create a portrait of an emotionally tortured trendy lady, whereas Cunningham’s “Assault of the Karens” reveals simply how well timed the basic “Evening of the Residing Useless” is when re-contextualized inside this final yr in America. In “After the Finish,” Eslyn injects the beloved monster film “Beast From Haunted Cave” with a mumblecore comedy sensibility. And with “Report on the Canine Auto-Mechanical Soviet Menace,” Perry creates a surreal journey from Soviet rarities a couple of younger boy who’s immersed in a brand new actuality inhabited by speaking automobiles and telepathic canine.

“When the pandemic first hit and all paths to conventional manufacturing appeared unlikely at greatest, I racked my mind to discover a option to nonetheless create,” stated Baena. “That’s when the concept hit me to re-dub and re-shape outdated materials into one thing transcendent that extends past only a comedic curio.”

“Cinema Toast” is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions. The collection is govt produced by Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Eslyn, Baena and Tyler Romary. Shuli Harel additionally serves as producer.