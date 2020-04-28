Showtime Promotes Erin Calhoun to Executive VP of Communications – Variety

Showtime has promoted Erin Calhoun to the position of govt vice chairman of communications. She is going to succeed Johanna Fuentes, who’s leaving Showtime Networks to head up international communications at Warner Bros.

Calhoun will assume her new position on Could 4, relocating to Showtime’s west coast workplace. She is at the moment the senior vice chairman of company communications at Showtime. In her new position, he’ll report immediately to David Nevins, chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc.

“Erin has confirmed repeatedly to have a sage understanding of our ever-changing trade and terrific relationships with the media who cowl it,” Nevins stated. “Her abilities and instincts are equally sharp, combining a devoted work ethic with a good-humored contact. We’re happy to reward her efforts and privileged to elevate her to this position as a pacesetter in strategizing and executing communications efforts on behalf of Showtime Networks.”

She will likely be answerable for the strategic planning and execution of all international public and media relations initiatives enhancing the company and programming pursuits for Showtime Networks. She is going to oversee programming publicity, media and expertise relations, occasions, images, awards, movie festivals, philanthropy, sports activities and company branding.

She is going to supervise all company and enterprise press outreach, in addition to serving as the corporate’s communications liaison with guardian firm ViacomCBS.

Calhoun got here to Showtime from NBCUniversal Cable Leisure, the place she served as vice chairman of company communications. In that position, she managed commerce and enterprise methods and inner communications for USA Community and SYFY. She additionally oversaw communications for the networks’ advertising and digital initiatives, advert gross sales, company social accountability and enterprise growth. Prior to becoming a member of NBC, Calhoun labored for six years at Discovery Communications. Earlier than that, she spent 10 years as an unbiased advisor for numerous purchasers together with TNT, TBS, Disney Channel, Discovery and GSN (Recreation Present Community) supporting their unique movies and packages. She additionally labored at TNT for 3 years as a unit publicist and press venture supervisor. Calhoun started her profession at “The In the present day Present” as a expertise coordinator.