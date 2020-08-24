Showtime Releases Trailer for ‘The Comey Rule’ Featuring Jeff Daniels

Showtime has formally launched a trailer for upcoming two-night restricted collection “The Comey Rule,” that includes Jeff Daniels as former FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Trump. The miniseries, written and directed by Billy Ray and tailored from Comey’s ebook “A Increased Loyalty,” premieres on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Specializing in the occasions main as much as and following the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the primary a part of the collection appears on the earliest days of the Russia investigation and the FBI’s show of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Within the trailer, a voice on the cellphone says, “Russia — we predict they’re making an attempt to sabotage Secretary Clinton’s marketing campaign.”

“How?” asks Bridges as Comey.

“Ever spend a lot time on Fb?” is the reply.

The second a part of the collection dives into the uneasy dynamic between Comey and Trump within the early months of Trump’s presidency. Within the trailer, Gleeson’s Trump says from throughout the room, “Jim Comey — he’s extra well-known than me,” and later invitations Comey over for a one-on-one dinner, wherein Trump (Gleeson) calls for loyalty from Comey (Daniels).

“I need to know what you are able to do to carry this Russia cloud,” Gleeson’s Trump later tells Daniel’s Comey on the cellphone.

The ensemble contains Holly Hunter as former appearing Lawyer Basic Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Lawyer Basic Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former Nationwide Intelligence director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Web page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote as former FBI director Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Barack Obama.

Steve Zissis, Shawn Doyle, Brian d’Arcy James, Dalmar Abuzeid, William Sadler, T.R. Knight, Joe Lo Truglio, Spencer Garrett, Michael Hyatt, and Damon Gupton additionally seem within the two-part restricted collection, which runs by Sept. 28.

Watch the complete trailer beneath:

Premium cabler Showtime in June determined to maneuver up the premiere date of “The Comey Rule” to earlier than the November election after outcry from the solid and crew. Author-director Ray had mentioned that the choice to air the four-hour collection after the election was “made on the very highest ranges of Viacom.”

“All of us had been hoping to get this story in entrance of the American individuals months earlier than the approaching election. And that was an affordable expectation contemplating that we’d been given a mandate by the community to do no matter was essential to ship by Might 15,” Ray wrote in June.