Showtime Reveals ‘The Chi,’ ‘Black Monday’ Premiere Dates (TV Roundup)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, Showtime introduced the premiere dates of “The Chi,” “Black Monday” and “Flatbush Misdemeanors,” and Netflix launched the official trailer for “Dad Cease Embarrassing Me!”

DATES

Showtime introduced that the fourth season of “The Chi,” the third season of “Black Monday” and the freshman comedy “Flatbush Misdemeanors” will premiere on Might 23. “The Chi” will kick off the night time at 9 p.m., with “Black Monday” following at 10 p.m. and “Flatbush Misdemeanors” at 10:30 p.m. Created and government produced by Lena Waithe, “The Chi” is a well timed coming-of-age story that follows a gaggle of residents on the South Aspect of Chicago who change into linked by coincidence however bonded by the necessity for connection and redemption. The solid of the fourth season consists of Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker. Luke James and Curtiss Prepare dinner have been upped to sequence regulars, whereas Kandi Burruss and La La Anthony are set to return as visitor stars, together with Tabitha Brown and Jason Weaver. Along with Waithe, Widespread, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Highway Productions, Rishi Rajani and showrunner Justin Hillian function government producers. “Black Monday” is a comedy a couple of motley crew of underdogs who prompted the worst inventory market crash within the historical past of Wall Road. The sequence stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Corridor and Paul Scheer. The ten-episode third season is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Photos Tv. The sequence was created by showrunners and government producers David Caspe and Jordan Cahan. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are government producers on the sequence alongside Cheadle; Rannells and Corridor are producers. Created and written by Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, “Flatbush Misdemeanors” is a uncooked comedy of metropolis life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive of their new environment in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The present explores two long-time mates searching for to climb out of their heads and join with others. Most of the roles can be solid with actors from Brooklyn or the Flatbush neighborhood, together with Kristin Dodson within the position of Zayna, one in every of Dan’s outspoken highschool college students. “Flatbush Misdemeanors” is a co-production by Showtime and Avalon. Showrunner Nastaran Dibai, pilot director Justin Tipping and Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello for Avalon function government producers alongside Iso and Perlman.

“Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” will launch April 17 on Discovery Plus. The primary three episodes can be obtainable at launch, with the extra 5 episodes to premiere each Saturday. The Ghost Brothers — Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey — will discover disturbed hotspots throughout the nation. Sizing up native legends and supernatural tales, they’re prepared to show precisely who, or what, haunted holdouts stay in these places. Jim Casey, Ross Kaiman and Rob Saffi are government producers for Painless Productions, and Christine Shuler is the chief producer for Discovery Plus. Watch a sneak peek under.

OWN introduced that the third season of “Able to Love” will premiere on April 2 at 9 p.m. Hosted by Tommy Miles, the favored courting sequence returns with an all-new solid in Houston exploring the real-life courting interactions of attractive, profitable and grown Black women and men who’re every searching for lasting love and an genuine relationship. Produced by Will Packer, the sequence is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Leisure.

The annual “City One Honors” present, which celebrates the accomplishments of African American lady, is ready to premiere on Might 16 at 9 p.m. Will probably be simulcast for the primary time on the sister community Cleo TV. Erica Campbell and Roland Martin will host the occasion. This 12 months’s theme is ‘Girls Main the Change,’ which can spotlight the extraordinary contributions of ladies in enterprise, media, well being, politics, resulting in impactful change inside the Black neighborhood. The present is government produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Susan Henry, Robert Boyd of Swirl Movies and Jazz Smollett. Kashon Powell is vice chairman of programming for Radio One, and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is senior director of expertise and casting. Robyn Greene Arrington is vice chairman of authentic programming and manufacturing.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched a trailer for “Dad Cease Embarrassing Me!,” which premieres on April 14. Consisting of eight 30-minute episodes, the sequence will observe Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), a profitable enterprise proprietor and bachelor, who unexpectedly turns into a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Decided to show over a brand new leaf, Brian’s going to want all the assistance he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) to make Sasha really feel proper at house. “Dad Cease Embarrassing Me!” is impressed by Foxx’s real-life relationship together with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who serves as an government producer alongside her father. Showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans directed the primary six episodes, whereas government producer Ken Whittingham directed the ultimate two. Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez additionally star. Moreover, Jackée Harry and Luenell will make visitor appearances. Watch the trailer under.

Freeform launched a trailer for the psychological thriller sequence “Merciless Summer time,” which is ready to premiere with a two-hour occasion on April 20 at 9 p.m. Set over three summers and advised by means of shifting factors of view, the sequence will observe two younger ladies: Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), the favored lady with a charmed life who in the future goes lacking, and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), the nerdy wannabe who’s accused of being related to Kate’s disappearance. Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano can even star. “Merciless Summer time” comes from eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Tia Napolitano serves as showrunner. Govt producers additionally embody Royal and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Max Winkler directs and government produces the pilot. Watch the trailer under.

RENEWALS

OWN introduced that it has renewed “Able to Love,” “Put a Ring On It,” “Black Love,” “Household or Fiancé” and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” The second season of “Put a Ring On It,” will premiere this summer time. With assist from grasp relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach, three longtime {couples} can be pushed exterior their consolation zones and embark on the final word relationship take a look at. The sequence is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Leisure. The fifth season of “Black Love” is ready to premiere this spring. Created by husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver, the sequence will proceed to current Black love tales from profitable enterprise individuals and leisure icons, in addition to on a regular basis {couples}. The brand new season will characteristic Probability and Tabitha Brown, R&B singer Kenny Lattimore and Decide Religion Jenkins and Grammy winner Ledisi and husband Ron Younger. The sequence is produced by Confluential Movies. The second season of “Household or Fiancé” will premiere this summer time. Hosted by relationship knowledgeable Tracy McMillan, the sequence follows engaged {couples} who carry their disapproving households collectively for 3 days below one roof. On this high-stakes social experiment, the {couples} and prolonged households take part in actions designed to strengthen their bonds, unpack their variations and present some very sophisticated relationships in an entire new mild. The present is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions. Lastly, the third season of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is ready to premiere this summer time. The sequence follows the lives of three profitable and highly effective {couples} who wish to put their thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama. Actuality units in as they battle with the highs and lows of balancing friendships, marriage and enterprise. The sequence is produced by Kingdom Reign Leisure and ITV America.

GREENLIGHTS

OWN ordered the brand new unscripted sequence “Younger & Gospel,” which can observe the lives of 4 younger gospel artists as they pursue their desires and stay life on their very own phrases whereas staying true to their religion and their households. It stars singers Koryn Hawthorne, Bri Babineaux, Jekalyn Carr and Christian rapper Wande. Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Jordana Hochman, Phil Thornton and Jen McClure-Metz function government producers on the sequence. The present is produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media.

Spectrum Originals greenlit “Joe Pickett,” a one-hour drama sequence that may run for 9 months on Spectrum. The ten-episode sequence follows a sport warden (Michael Dorman) and his household as they navigate the altering political and socio-economic local weather in a small rural city in Wyoming. Surrounded by a wealthy historical past and huge wildlife, the township hides a long time of schemes and secrets and techniques which can be but to be uncovered. John Erick and Drew Dowdle function creators, administrators and showrunners on the sequence. It’s produced by Paramount Tv Studios in addition to Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Purple Wagon Leisure.

CASTING

Discovery, Inc. appointed Missy Birns-Halperin to the newly-created position of head of expertise growth and casting for Discovery Plus. She’s going to report back to David Leavy, Discovery’s chief company working officer. In her new position, Birns-Halperin is liable for casting superstar expertise worldwide within the streaming platform’s authentic sequence and specials. She can even function a liaison, connecting expertise with quite a few Discovery Plus groups, together with programming, advertising and marketing, growth, communications and social good. Birns-Halperin can be primarily based out of Discovery’s Los Angeles workplaces. Previous to becoming a member of Discovery, she served as government vice chairman of global expertise technique for Nationwide Geographic Companions and spent almost three a long time main expertise relations for the Fox Broadcasting Firm.

LATE NIGHT

