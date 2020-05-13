Showtime Sets ‘The Good Lord Chook’ Premiere Date (Watch) – Variety

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, Showtime introduced “The Good Lord Chook” will premiere in August, and Netflix launched the trailer for the ultimate batch of “Fuller Home” episodes.

DATES

Showtime has introduced “The Good Lord Chook” will premiere on Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. The restricted sequence from Blumhouse Tv is predicated on James McBride‘s best-selling novel of the identical identify and advised from the standpoint of Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a fictional enslaved boy who turns into a member of abolitionist John Brown’s (Ethan Hawke) motley household of troopers throughout Bleeding Kansas. Onion finally finds himself collaborating within the 1859 raid on the united statesArmory at Harpers Ferry. “The Good Lord Chook” is govt produced by Jason Blum, Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Mark Richard, Padraic McKinley, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Albert Hughes, James McBride, Brian Taylor, Marshall Persinger and David Schiff. Watch a trailer for the brand new sequence under.

Lifetime has introduced it’ll premiere its unscripted particular “As soon as Upon a Quarantine” on Could 20 at 9 p.m. That includes self-shot footage over 60 days, the particular follows 4 {couples} who’ve been self-filming their shelter-in-place actuality through the coronavirus pandemic. The particular comes from the Six West Media Group. Govt producers embrace Amy Winter, Gena McCarthy, Brie Miranda Bryant, Nicole Vogel, Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, Kathleen Blake and Matt Solomon; co-executive producers are Allie Breslin and Cindy Keenan.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has launched a trailer for Hannah Gadsby’s upcoming comedy particular “Douglas.” The Australian comedian, whose stand-up particular “Nanette” earned her a 2019 Emmy Award for 123 particular writing, named her new particular after one in all her canine. It should take viewers “from the canine park to the Excessive Renaissance and again into an unnamed field.” “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” is about to stream on Could 26.

Netflix additionally has dropped the trailer for the ultimate episodes of “Fuller Home.” The sequence facilities round widower D.J Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), Kimmy Gibler (Andrea Barber) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), who dwell collectively in D.J. and Stephanie’s childhood dwelling, elevating their households collectively. Within the last batch of episodes, they’re planning their triple wedding ceremony. The ultimate 9 episodes can be accessible on June 2.

GREENLIGHTS

BET has introduced second season pick-ups of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” and “Tyler Perry’s Sistas.” “The Oval” tells the story of a household positioned within the White Home by folks of energy whereas highlighting the private and on a regular basis lives of the employees who work there. “Sistas” follows a bunch of single black girls as they navigate their love lives, careers and friendships. Each exhibits are govt produced, directed and written by Perry. Michelle Sneed can even function govt producer of the sequence for Tyler Perry Studios.

CASTING

Apple TV Plus has introduced Widespread will be part of The Fraggles in an episode of “Fraggle Rock: Rock On.” Widespread will be part of the present for a dialog and take part in a duet of a Fraggle track. Every brief episode options new tales and basic Fraggle songs from the characters of the basic ’80s sequence. The sequence hails from The Jim Henson Firm, and is govt produced by Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia.

PROGRAMMING

Fox Nation has introduced it’s launching on Cox Contour TV. Cox clients will now have entry to Fox Nation by Cox on Demand on Contour, and throughout units through the Contour app and portal, in addition to the Contour Stream Participant. Prospects can even have entry to Fox Nation’s wide selection of content material, together with historic documentaries, lengthy and short-form programming, prolonged variations of Fox Information Channel’s common exhibits, investigative sequence from a number of of Fox Information personalities and signature specials.

SPECIALS

PBS has introduced the launch of “Prideland,” a brand new one-hour particular and short-form digital sequence hosted by actor Dyllón Burnside that takes viewers on a journey by the southern United States. The sequence is supposed to rejoice and coincide with LGBTQ+ Pleasure Month. The short-form sequence will launch on PBS Voices, a brand new documentary-focused YouTube channel by PBS Digital Studios, on Could 26. The companion particular will air on June 12 at 9 p.m. on PBS. “Prideland” comes from Tiny Horse. Pamela A. Aguilar is the manager in cost for PBS. Jon Reynaga and Melanie Capacia Johnson function govt producers.