Showtime to Air Documentary on the Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Showtime has introduced that it’ll air “The Show,” a 90-minute function documentary that may present a glance into the making of the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, starring the Weeknd. “The Show” is directed by Emmy nominee Nadia Hallgren (“Changing into”), produced by the Pepsi in-house content material studio and Boardwalk Footage and can premiere later this 12 months.

Almost 100 million individuals round the world tuned in to watch the Weeknd’s halftime efficiency, and “The Show” will check out simply how a lot work went into these 13 minutes: hours, days and months of collaboration amongst first-time Halftime Show government producer Jesse Collins, government producers Roc Nation and plenty of extra to pull off one in every of the largest musical productions in an unprecedented time.

“The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is undoubtedly the world’s largest stage, producing the most seen and talked about second in music each single 12 months. The strain to ship an iconic, memorable and entertaining efficiency is felt nicely past the artist, as there are a variety of individuals – behind the scenes – who’re very important to its success,” mentioned Todd Kaplan, VP of Advertising and marketing – Pepsi. “With our new documentary coming to Showtime, we’re taking followers on the emotional and thrilling journey of what it takes to make the largest present of the 12 months – with the added complexity of doing so amidst a world pandemic.”

“Anchored by The Weeknd’s dynamic efficiency, ‘The Show’ is a worthy snapshot of the super artistry and energy that goes into the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show,” mentioned Kent Sevener, Govt Vice President Content material Acquisition, Showtime Networks Inc. “Jesse Collins has been completely enthusiastic about this venture, and Nadia Hallgren brings the type of power and perception that may make this behind-the-scenes look a transformative expertise and one thing distinctive for Showtime viewers.”

“This historic 12 months with Jesse Collins as the first Black EP of the Halftime Show introduced a chance to inform a brand new story,” mentioned Hallgren. “We get a window into the strategy of a various staff of executives and creatives working at the highest stage, in entrance of and behind the digital camera. It’s enjoyable to see these masters at work whereas additionally they uplift others. I hope this could encourage individuals to pursue huge desires.”

Collins’ work on the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show marks his first 12 months, becoming a member of Roc Nation, as its government producer. Working alongside Collins was a forged of leisure manufacturing leaders together with: XO’s La Mar Taylor (Inventive Director for The Weeknd), acclaimed inventive set designer Es Devlin, Lila Nikole (the first Latina costume designer to work on the Halftime Show), Bruce Rodgers on set construct, Dionne Harmon as a producer, and Appeal La’Donna, the choreographer behind the world’s largest pop stars, growing choreography.