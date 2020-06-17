Showtime to Premiere James Comey Miniseries in November – Variety

Showtime has introduced that its miniseries on James Comey will air over two nights in late November.

The community has additionally launched a primary have a look at Jeff Daniels in character as the previous FBI Director, and Brendan Gleeson in full Donald Trump mode.

Now titled “The Comey Rule” and based mostly on Comey’s bestselling e book “A Greater Loyalty,” the two-part, four-hour occasion collection will take viewers on an insider’s journey down the corridors of energy, the place decision-makers wrestle to apply previous norms to a dramatic new paradigm in the face of Russia’s deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics, with our nation’s rule of regulation hanging in the stability.

Half one of many collection examines the earliest days of the Russia investigation, the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and their affect on Election Evening 2016, when Donald Trump shocked the world and was elected president. Half two is a digital day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the extreme and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency.

Right here’s a have a look at Daniels as Comey:

As well as to Daniels and Gleeson, the miniseries additionally stars Holly Hunter as former Appearing Lawyer Common Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Lawyer Common Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former Nationwide Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Web page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Barack Obama.

The collection was tailored for the display and directed Billy Ray, with Shane Salerno, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin on board as government producers. It was produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Manufacturing facility and Residence Run Productions in affiliation with CBS TV Studios.