Shraddha Kapoor To Get Married To Rohan Shrestha Quickly?

Rumours of actor Shraddha Kapoor’s marriage ceremony to superstar photographer Rohan Shrestha had been floating round for whilst now. Now, Shraddha’s aunt Padmini Kolhapure and cousin Priyaank Sharma have reacted to those rumours. “I’m going to mention no feedback, major kya bolun yaar (what will have to I say). However sure, should you say taking a look ahead to it, then clearly, weddings are just right to stay up for. The extra the merrier, why no longer,” Priyaank instructed a number one leisure portal. Previous this yr, Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha had even attended Priyaank’s marriage ceremony rite in Maldives.

Shraddha’s aunt used to be similarly reticent to discuss the rumoured marriage ceremony. “Marriage, wow! That’s a bizarre query. Agar waisa hoga toh khabar mil jaigi (if she plans to get married, you’ll come to understand),” she mentioned.