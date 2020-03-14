Shraddha Kapoor Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Affairs, Caste, Images & More

Shraddha Kapoor is an actress and singer of Hindi movies who works in Bollywood movies. She is without doubt one of the high actresses of as we speak. Shraddha Kapoor was born in a combined ethnic household in Mumbai. Her father’s identify is Shakti Kapoor, a well-known actor in Hindi movies. His mom’s identify is Shivangi Kapoor. She additionally has an elder brother named Siddharth Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor did her education from Jamna Bai Narsi College. And after this, he studied on the American College of Bombay the place she was additionally learn by actor Tiger Shroff and actress Aathia Shetty.

Shraddha Kapoor Wiki/Bio

Full Identify: Shraddha Kapoor

Born Date: three March 1987

Born Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation: Bollywood actress

Well-known Function: Appearing in “Stree” film

Shraddha Kapoor Appearing Profession

Shraddha Kapoor began her performing profession with the movie Teen Patti. The movie didn’t do a lot however Shraddha’s efficiency was appreciated and she or he was additionally nominated for a Filmfare Award as a debutant actress. After that she appeared within the movie ‘Love Ka The Finish’ however the movie ‘Aashiqui 2‘ gave her an actual id within the movie business and the movie was appreciated by all sides.

After this, all the pieces went effectively in her profession and he has achieved many hit movies like Ek Villain, Hyder, ABCD 2, Baghi, Half Girlfriend, and Stree. Her newest film is “Avenue Dancer 3D”.

Bodily Stats & More

Age: 31 Years previous as of 2019

Top: 165 cm

Weight: 52 Kg

Eye Coloration: Hazel Brown

Hair Coloration: Black

Determine Measurements(Approx): 34-25-34

Shraddha Kapoor Household & Caste

Father: Shakti Kapoor

Mom: Shivangi Kolhapure

Brother: Siddhanth Kapoor

Sister: N/A

Faith: Hinduism

Caste: Not Recognized

Shraddha Kapoor Private Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Pisces

Nick Identify: Chirkoot

Nationality: Indian

Movie Debut: Teen Patti (2010)

Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian

Controversies: Not Recognized

Shraddha Kapoor Training

College: Jamnabai Narsee College, Mumbai

Faculty: Boston College, USA (dropped)

Training: Excessive College

Hobbies & Favourite Issues

Favourite Coloration: Purple, Yellow

Favourite Actors: Shakti Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan

Favourite Actress: Waheeda Rehman, Nutan, Padmini Kolhapure, Madhuri Dixit

Favourite Vacation spot: Paris

Favourite Meals: Fish Curry, Rawa Fried Fish, Khow Suey, Jalebi

Love to do(Hobbies): Accumulating footwear, studying, cooking

Internet value & Wage

Wage (Approx): four crore/movie

Internet Price (Approx): $three million

Boyfriend, Affairs & Marriage particulars

Boyfriend/Affairs: Farhan Akhtar

Marital Standing: Single

Husband: N/A

Baby: N/A