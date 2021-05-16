Shravan Rathod Wiki, Age, Dying, Spouse, Youngsters, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra

Wiki/Biography

Shravan Kumar Rathod a.ok.a. Shravan Rathod was once born on Saturday, 13 November 1984 (age 66 years; as of 2020) in Mumbai, India. His zodiac signal is Scorpio. Shravan Rathod received pastime in song as his father was once a classical song maestro. Shravan began training at an early age below his father’s steering.

Bodily Look

Peak (approx.): 5′ 8″

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Circle of relatives & Caste

Folks & Siblings

Shravan Rathod’s father’s identify is Pandit Chaturbhuj Rathod. He has two brothers, Roop Kumar Rathod and Vinod Rathod.

Spouse & Youngsters

He has two sons, Sanjeev Rathod and Darshan Rathod.

Occupation

Shravan made his debut within the song trade as a composer with Nadeem Saifi, some other song composer in 1972, and in combination they shaped the enduring duo Nadeem-Shravan. The primary composition made through the duo was once the track ‘Kashi hile, Patna hile’ for the Bhojpuri film Dangal (1979). The track was once sung through the preferred playback singer Manna Dey. In 1985, Nadeem-Shravan launched the primary industrial venture ‘Megastar Ten,’ and the songs within the album have been composed the usage of bansuri, sitar, and shehnai. The songs within the album have been sung through well-known actors like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and plenty of extra. Nadeem and Shravan recorded their first impartial track below Gulshan Kumar’s T-Collection recording label. Later, they made a complete album of songs for the film Aashiqui which was once directed through Mahesh Bhatt. Over time, Nadeem-Shravan had composed song for a number of Hindi motion pictures, like Saajan (1991), Deewana (1992), Raja (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Raaz (2002), and plenty of extra. The duo had labored on greater than 150 motion pictures in combination, however in 2005, they determined to separate up and Shravan concerned with development his son’s careers within the Hindi movie trade.

Awards, Honours & Achievements

Filmfare Easiest Song Director Award in 1991 for Aashiqui

Filmfare Easiest Song Director Award in 1992 for Saajan

Filmfare Easiest Song Director Award in 1993 for Deewana

Filmfare Easiest Song Director Award in 1997 for Raja Hindustani

Megastar Display screen Easiest Song Director Award in 1997 for Raja Hindustani

Megastar Display screen Easiest Song Director Award in 1998 for Pardes

Zee Cine Easiest Song Director in 2003 for Raaz

Dying

On 19 April 2021, Shravan Rathod had examined sure for the Covid-19 virus and he was once hospitalized in Mumbai. Sadly, he gave up the ghost on 22 April 2021 after he suffered more than one organ screw ups and a cardiac arrest. The inside track was once showed through his son, Sanjeev and he said-

My father examined sure after visiting the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. We had by no means concept our circle of relatives must undergo such difficult instances, my father gave up the ghost, I’m Covid sure and so is my mom. My brother could also be sure and is in house isolation, however since our father has died, he’s being allowed to do the general procedures to do ultimate rites for our father,”

Shravan is a religious and non secular particular person in nature, and he practices meditation. He believes that it is helping him in bettering his potency all the way through paintings.

In an interview, Shravan acknowledged that his unconscious mind is at all times making up rhythms for the song and he writes down that track. He advised all the way through the interview that as a result of this, the duo has ready multiple thousand songs through the years.

In 1990, the compositions made through Nadeem-Shravan have been going through a difficult time as none of them grew to become out to be a really perfect hit track. With a view to become profitable, Shravan determined to start out a ready-made clothes industry named ‘Composers Assortment.’