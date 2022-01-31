Shredders snowboarding now has a release date on Xbox Game Pass

FoamPunch’s game is exclusive to Microsoft on consoles, but will also be coming to Steam at a later date.

During the past E3 2021, Microsoft left us a remarkable conference with a large number of games. That earned it the most views in its history, but the high number of titles shown played against some smaller game that the gaming community might have missed. One that comes to mind is Shredders, the new snowboard proposal for PC and Xbox.

The game is developed by FoamPunch and its release date has been changing over the months. It was planned for last year, but was finally delayed to 2022 and had the focus on the month of February. Now, as we see in his official profile on the Xbox store, it seems to have been delayed by a few more weeks.

The date appears in the Xbox storeThe game will arrive on Xbox Game Pass the day March 17, when it will become part of the subscription service’s library of games. However, in addition to Series X and S, Shredders is also coming to PC, and will enjoy a Steam release, as you can see in the announcement they have made through their official social networks. In his profile on the Valve platform there is no confirmed release date, but it will come this winter on steam.

It is worth remembering that Shredders will be one of the exclusive releases for Microsoft consoles, agreed to launch in Xbox Series X y Series S, as well as on PC. We still know relatively little about him, and the study’s communication is being somewhat confusing. In fact, there is no official announcement of the date by those responsible, but it has been specified in the Xbox store for days. We don’t think it will be one of the most anticipated games of 2022, but it will certainly be good news for lovers of snowboarding and the art of sliding at full speed through the snow.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: Shredders, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, FoamPunch, Steam y Snowboard.