Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera (Megastar Jalsha) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera (Megastar Jalsha) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera is an Indian mythological tv display. It stars Debadrita Basu and Prarabdhi Singha within the lead roles. The display is produced via Surinder Singh and Nispal Singh and is being made below the banner of Surinder Movies. It premiered on 26 July 2021.
|Identify
|Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera
|Major Solid
|Debadrita Basu
Prarabdhi Singha
|Style
|Mythological, Drama
|Director
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturer
|Surinder Singh
Nispal Singh
|Tale & Screenplay
|Moumita Dasgupta
Ritam Ghoshal
Souurav Sengupta
|Editor
|No longer To be had
|DoP
|No longer To be had
|Artwork Director
|Krishnendu Karar
Tanmoy Chakraborty
|Song
|Upali Chatterjee
|Lyrics
|Jayanti Sen
|Manufacturing Area
|Surinder Movies
Solid
Your entire forged of TV display Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera :
Debadrita Basu
As : Meera
Prarabdhi Singha
As : Krishna
Arshiya Mukherjee
As : Younger Meera
Joey Debroy
As : Raja Bhojraj
Sujata
Bhaswar Chatterjee
Sudip Sarkar
Time
Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera is telecast on a regular basis at 9pm on Megastar Jalsha tv channel. The display is launched on 26 July 2021. It may be move on Disney+ Hotstar. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.
|Channel Identify
|Megastar Jalsha
|Display Timings
|On a regular basis at 9pm
|Working Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|26 July 2021
|Language
|Bengali
|Nation
|India
Promo
When you have extra information about the display Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.