Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera (Megastar Jalsha) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera (Megastar Jalsha) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera is an Indian mythological tv display. It stars Debadrita Basu and Prarabdhi Singha within the lead roles. The display is produced via Surinder Singh and Nispal Singh and is being made below the banner of Surinder Movies. It premiered on 26 July 2021.

Identify Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera Major Solid Debadrita Basu

Prarabdhi Singha Style Mythological, Drama Director No longer To be had Manufacturer Surinder Singh

Nispal Singh Tale & Screenplay Moumita Dasgupta

Ritam Ghoshal

Souurav Sengupta Editor No longer To be had DoP No longer To be had Artwork Director Krishnendu Karar

Tanmoy Chakraborty Song Upali Chatterjee Lyrics Jayanti Sen Manufacturing Area Surinder Movies

Solid

Your entire forged of TV display Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera :

Debadrita Basu

As : Meera

Prarabdhi Singha

As : Krishna

Arshiya Mukherjee

As : Younger Meera

Joey Debroy

As : Raja Bhojraj

Sujata

Bhaswar Chatterjee

Sudip Sarkar

Time

Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera is telecast on a regular basis at 9pm on Megastar Jalsha tv channel. The display is launched on 26 July 2021. It may be move on Disney+ Hotstar. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.

Channel Identify Megastar Jalsha Display Timings On a regular basis at 9pm Working Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 26 July 2021 Language Bengali Nation India

