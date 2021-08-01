Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera (Megastar Jalsha) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera (Star Jalsha) Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera is an Indian mythological tv display. It stars Debadrita Basu and Prarabdhi Singha within the lead roles. The display is produced via Surinder Singh and Nispal Singh and is being made below the banner of Surinder Movies. It premiered on 26 July 2021.

Identify Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera
Major Solid Debadrita Basu
Prarabdhi Singha
Style Mythological, Drama
Director No longer To be had
Manufacturer Surinder Singh
Nispal Singh
Tale & Screenplay Moumita Dasgupta
Ritam Ghoshal
Souurav Sengupta
Editor No longer To be had
DoP No longer To be had
Artwork Director Krishnendu Karar
Tanmoy Chakraborty
Song Upali Chatterjee
Lyrics Jayanti Sen
Manufacturing Area Surinder Movies

Solid

Your entire forged of TV display Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera :

Debadrita Basu

As : Meera

Prarabdhi Singha

As : Krishna

Arshiya Mukherjee

As : Younger Meera

Joey Debroy

As : Raja Bhojraj

Sujata

Bhaswar Chatterjee

Sudip Sarkar

Time

Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera is telecast on a regular basis at 9pm on Megastar Jalsha tv channel. The display is launched on 26 July 2021. It may be move on Disney+ Hotstar. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.

Channel Identify Megastar Jalsha
Display Timings On a regular basis at 9pm
Working Time 20-22 Mins
Beginning Date 26 July 2021
Language Bengali
Nation India

Promo

