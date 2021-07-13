Shreya Ghoshal Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Believing Her At The Age Of 16, Providing Devdas

Shreya Ghoshal has achieved 19 years in Bollywood. The singer took to Instagram and shared about her adventure in Hindi films that began with “Devdas”.

“19 years prior to now on these days I made my debut in Hindi Films throughout the iconic film #Devdas. It’s however vibrant in my memories the mystical years of the making of the tune,” wrote Shreya, with a poster of “Devdas” on her Instagram internet web page.

Shreya Ghoshal thanked the director of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali for launching her in “Devdas”.

“All the time thankful to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir for believing in that 16 three hundred and sixty five days old-fashioned lady.. And my parents for being there days and nights with me to make me into what I’m in an instant,” wrote Shreya Ghoshal.

She tagged the staff of Devdas — Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Jackie Shroff, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and tune director Ismail Darbar throughout the publish.

At the age of 16 , Shreya was once spotted through the mother of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the making a song reality provide “Sa Re Ga Ma” where she emerged a winner. Following this, she made her playback making a song debut with the film Devdas in 2002.

Shreya Ghoshal rose to prominence with “Dola re dola” and “Bairi piya” for “Devdas” and went directly to send award-winning hits like “Yeh ishq haaye” in “Jab We Met”,”Jaadu hai nasha hai” in “Jism”, “Barso re” in “Guru”, “Teri ore” in “Singh Is Kinng”, “Deewani mastani” in “Bajirao Mastani”, and “Ghoomar” in “Padmaavat” among fairly a couple of other songs.

She in recent years made her virtual debut in “The Family Guy”, as lead singer with “Kiske liye tu marega” and “Dega jaan”.

