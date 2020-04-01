‘Shrill’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

“Shrill” has been renewed for a 3rd season at Hulu, Selection has realized.

The third season will encompass eight episodes. The primary season of the sequence was simply six episodes whereas the second was additionally eight. The information comes simply over two months after the launch of Season 2 on the streamer.

The comedy sequence is predicated on the e-book “Shrill: Notes from a Loud Lady” by Lindy West, who co-created the present together with Aidy Bryant and Ali Rushfield. Bryant additionally stars within the sequence with Rushfield serving as showrunner.

The present follows Annie (Bryant), a fats younger lady who needs to alter her life — however not her physique. Annie tried to start out her profession whereas juggling unhealthy boyfriends, a sick dad or mum, and a perfectionist boss. After dealing with her demons — her mother, her boss and her on-line troll — Annie began season two feeling fairly good with boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones) by her aspect. That’s, till she realized that swiftly quitting her job and leaping right into a relationship with somebody who’s rather less career-focused might not have been one of the best thought.

“Shrill” has been nicely acquired by critics, with the primary two seasons averaging an 87% essential approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequence additionally stars Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, and Patti Harrison. Bryant is a co-executive producer on the sequence along with starring in and co-creating it. Rushfield and West govt produce together with Elizbaeth Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video additionally govt producing. Warner Bros. Tv serves because the studio.

In an interview with Selection at the time of the Season 2 premiere, Rushfield expanded on how Season 2 leaned away from focusing as a lot on Annie’s weight and increasing the world of the sequence.

“Fats is a part of her story and a part of how she walks by way of the world and a part of her historical past, however we purposefully didn’t wish to make each single story and each single episode have that because the headline as a result of it’s simply not true in folks’s lives,” Rushfield mentioned.