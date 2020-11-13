‘Shrink Next Door’ Apple Series Adds Casey Wilson (EXCLUSIVE)

Casey Wilson has joined the upcoming Apple darkish comedy collection “The Shrink Next Door,” Selection has realized solely.

She joins beforehand introduced forged members Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn. Impressed by true occasions documented within the Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the identical identify, “The Shrink Next Door” is described as an eight-episode darkish comedy following the weird relationship between psychiatrist to the celebrities Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime affected person Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell).

Wilson will star as Bonnie, the spouse of Dr. Herschkopf. The position reunites her with Hahn, with the 2 having appeared collectively on the HBO restricted collection “Mrs. Fletcher.” Wilson can be identified for her starring position on the ABC sitcom “Glad Endings” in addition to reveals like “Black Monday,” “Saturday Night time Stay,” and “American Dad.” On the movie facet, her roles embrace “Gone Lady,” “The Catastrophe Artist,” and “All the time Be My Perhaps.”

She is repped by UTA, Rise Administration, and Ziffren Brittenham.

“The Shrink Next Door” hails from Civic Heart Media in affiliation with MRC Tv. “The Massive Sick” director Michael Showalter is on board as a director, with “Succession” and “Veep” scribe Georgia Pritchett set to pen and showrun the darkish comedy.

Pritchett, Rudd and Ferrell are additionally govt producing, the latter through his Gloria Sanchez Productions banner. Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal are additionally hooked up as govt producers for Gloria Sanchez.

Showalter and Jordana Mollick will govt produce on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions, with Marshall Lewy exec producing for Wondery, and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media. Authentic podcast host Joe Nocera is concerned as a co-executive producer.