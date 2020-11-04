Shriram Janmabhoomi Trust asks for suggestions for 70-acre master plan

Lucknow: Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sought suggestions from the countrymen regarding the 70-acre master plan of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The trust has sought suggestions for the grand plan of the Ram temple by tweeting on Wednesday. The Trust has written that suggestions for the construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Area Complex are cordially invited. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra invites suggestions from all scholars, architects for masterplan of 70 acres area of ​​Janmabhoomi campus. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath’s promise, ‘After the corona is over, every village person will get Karseva in Ayodhya’

It is further written that these suggestions should be made covering different dimensions of the campus like religious travel, culture, science etc. All information related to this is available on the trust's website. The Trust's decision to accept or reject the suggestions will be final. We request all the brothers, architects, scholars of the subject to send their suggestions and ideas on email by 25 November 2020.

Recently, in the meeting of Shri Ram Temple Construction Committee held at the Circuit House in Ayodhya, the Trust appealed to all the countrymen to ask for suggestions. Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri had told that suggestions would be sought from the saints and architects of the country for the grandeur of the entire 70-acre complex of Ramjanmabhoomi along with the Ram temple.

In the same sequence, on Wednesday, on behalf of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, tweeted and invited the suggestions of countrymen for the 70-acre master plan.

