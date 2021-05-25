Shriya Pilgaonkar (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Shriya Sachin Pilgaonkar is an Indian movie and tv actress, filmmaker, manufacturer, and acting artist. She is the daughter of the well-known Bollywood actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. She is maximum notable for Mirzapur (2018), Fan (2016), Beecham Space (2019), and Space Arrest (2019).

Delivery & Circle of relatives

Shriya Pilgaonkar used to be born on 25 April 1989 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Her father’s identify is Sachin Pilgaonkar, are well-known Marathi and Hindi tv actor, and her mom’s identify is Supriya Pilgaonkar, who’s a well-known television actress. Shriya finished her Bachelor’s level in Sociology at St. Xavier’s School in Mumbai. Later she has carried out a Degree in Performing at Movie & Tv Institute of India, Pune, and Harvard Summer season College, USA.

Bio

Actual Title Shriya Pilgaonkar Nickname Shriya Occupation Actress, Director, and Manufacturer Date of Delivery 25 April 1989 Age (as in 2021) 32 Years Delivery Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Supriya Pilgaonkar

Father : Sachin Pilgaonkar

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation

Shriya debuted with the Hindi tv sequence Tu Tu Primary Primary as a kid actor (Persona named Bittu) on the age of five. She made her degree debut together with her efficiency within the 10-minute quick movie by way of Karan Shetty, Freedom of Love 2012. Within the play, she carried out, sang, and danced. She won a lot reputation after the Indian mystery sequence Mirzapur as Sweety in 2018 aired on Amazon Top Video. She has carried out more than a few tv sequence like Silly Cupid in 2015, 13 Mussoorie in 2018, Beecham Space in 2019, The Long gone Sport in 2020, Crackdown in 2020.

Shriya debuted at the giant display from the film Marathi Ekulti Ek in 2013. Her debut earned her six prizes. She were given approached by way of the veteran actor of the theater Akarsh Khurana to play in Inner Affairs and Commonplace Folks. After taking part in in each movies, she used to be allowed to paintings within the French film Un Plus Une, directed by way of Oscar-winning filmmaker Claude Lelouch. She gave the impression in a lot of movies like Jai Mata Di in 2017, Space Arrest in 2019, Bhangra Paa Le in 2020, and Kaadan in 2021.

She debuted at Bollywood within the film Fan in 2016, produced by way of Aditya Chopra. Pilgaonkar is an actress, but a director and manufacturer of quick movies. In 2012, she attended Harvard College for Summer season College, the place she labored on her personal quick movies. She directed Painted Sign and Panchgavya, a brief movie and a documentary that co-directed with Hana Kitasei. Shriya co-directed and edited Dresswala with Siddharth Joglekar, formally decided on on the Mumbai Movie Competition in 2012. She has gave the impression in ads for Rin Best, Amul Lassi, Excellent Day Mum’s Magic, and TataSky Cell.

Training Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Toes Weight 56 Kg Determine Size 34-28-34 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Leisure pursuits Travelling, Swimming and Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Shriya Pilgaonkar used to be born and taken up in Mumbai.

As a kid, she used to be taught to be a certified swimmer and gained a number of medals in class.

She used to be awarded by way of Maharashtra state govt for Perfect Debut Actress on the 51st Maharashtra State Movie Awards.

Her two movies, Painted Sign and Dresswala, have been screened on the Global Movie Fairs.

She skilled Kathak as a kid.

Pilgaonkar shoot the flicks Fan and Un Plus Une at identical time.

She attended Jap courses as a kid.

You probably have extra information about Shriya Pilgaonkar. Please remark under we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

Similar