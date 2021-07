Shruthi Selvam is a South Indian actress and fashion featured in Tamil serials and flicks. She got here into the limelight in the course of the Kadai Kutty Singam serial which aired on Superstar Vijay. She was once additionally observed within the Yaaradi Nee Mohini serial in ZEE Tamil. Shruthi Selvam marks her Tamil film debut via 3:33 (Moonu Muppathi Moonu) and stocks the display with Sandy Grasp.