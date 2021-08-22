Shubh Laabh (Sony SAB TV) 2021: Solid, Get started Date, Telecast Time, Actual Identify

Shubh Laabh is a Hindi TV serial from Sony SAB TV. This can be a tale in accordance with a suffering housewife. It’s often referred to as Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein serial.

Let’s Test Out the serial Get started Date, Solid Identify, Agenda, Wiki and so forth. It’s going to be to be had at the Sony SAB TV channel and the Sony Liv app to observe on-line. The beginning date is 20 September and the telecast time is 7.00 PM.

Serial Tale

The plot revolves round a housewife dealing with monetary problems. The goddess hears her prayers. Now as she enters the lifetime of the girl. Will the goddess satisfy all of the needs of the girl?

Shubh Laabh serial solid has Chhavi Pandey, Anu Upadhaya and so forth. It comes to the goddess and a suffering housewife.

Shubh Laabh Solid (Sony SAB TV)

Geetanjali Tikekar

Tanisha Mehta

Chhavi Pandey

Manan Joshi

Yukti Kapoor

Bhavika Sharma

Priyanshu Singh

Sonali Pandit Naik

Ajay Jaisingh Jadhav

Satyapal

Ashwani Rathore

Anu Upadhaya

Afreen Alvi

Mithil Jain

Anup Lota

Mahhi Sharma

Nasirr Khan

Poonam Sirnaik

Gulki Joshi

20 September 2021

Telecast Time

Monday to Friday at 7.00 PM