Shubh Laabh (Sony SAB TV) 2021: Solid, Get started Date, Telecast Time, Actual Identify

Shubh Laabh is a Hindi TV serial from Sony SAB TV. This can be a tale in accordance with a suffering housewife. It’s often referred to as Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein serial.
Let’s Test Out the serial Get started Date, Solid Identify, Agenda, Wiki and so forth. It’s going to be to be had at the Sony SAB TV channel and the Sony Liv app to observe on-line. The beginning date is 20 September and the telecast time is 7.00 PM.
Serial Tale
The plot revolves round a housewife dealing with monetary problems. The goddess hears her prayers. Now as she enters the lifetime of the girl. Will the goddess satisfy all of the needs of the girl?
Shubh Laabh serial solid has Chhavi Pandey, Anu Upadhaya and so forth. It comes to the goddess and a suffering housewife.
Shubh Laabh Solid (Sony SAB TV)
- Geetanjali Tikekar
- Tanisha Mehta
- Chhavi Pandey
- Manan Joshi
- Yukti Kapoor
- Bhavika Sharma
- Priyanshu Singh
- Sonali Pandit Naik
- Ajay Jaisingh Jadhav
- Satyapal
- Ashwani Rathore
- Anu Upadhaya
- Afreen Alvi
- Mithil Jain
- Anup Lota
- Mahhi Sharma
- Nasirr Khan
- Poonam Sirnaik
- Gulki Joshi
Serial Get started Date
20 September 2021
Telecast Time
Monday to Friday at 7.00 PM