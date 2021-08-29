Shubh Labh (SAB TV) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Shubh Labh (SAB TV) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Shubh Labh is an Indian tv serial produced via Jay Mehta. The display stars Chhavi Pandey, Geetanjali Tikekar and Manan Joshi within the lead roles. It’s being made underneath the banner of Jay Manufacturing. The display is encouraged via the Paresh Rawal-Akshay Kumar starrer Bollywood movie OMG – Oh My God.

Title Shubh Labh Aapke Ghar Mein Primary Forged Chhavi Pandey

Geetanjali Tikekar

Manan Joshi Style Social Drama Director Dharampal Thakur Manufacturer Jay Mehta

Kinnari Mehta Creator Priya Mishra Editor Now not To be had DoP Now not To be had Casting Director Dhananjay pandey Manufacturing Area Jay Manufacturing

Forged

The entire forged of TV display Shubh Labh :

Chhavi Pandey

As : Goddess Laxmi

Geetanjali Tikekar

As : Savita

Mahi Sharma

Manan Joshi

Mithil Jain

Poonam Sirnaik

Anup Lota

Afreen Alvi

Nasirr Khan

Time

Shubh Labh will telecast from Monday to Friday at 9:30pm on SAB TV channel. The display will substitute Tera Yaar Hoon Mein within the timeslot. Its first promo was once introduced on 20 August 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Title SAB TV Display Timings Monday to Friday Operating Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date Now not To be had Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

If in case you have extra information about the display Shubh Labh, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

Comparable