Shubh Labh (SAB TV) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Shubh Labh (SAB TV) Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More
Shubh Labh (SAB TV) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra
Shubh Labh (SAB TV) Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More
Shubh Labh (SAB TV) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Shubh Labh (SAB TV) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Shubh Labh is an Indian tv serial produced via Jay Mehta. The display stars Chhavi Pandey, Geetanjali Tikekar and Manan Joshi within the lead roles. It’s being made underneath the banner of Jay Manufacturing. The display is encouraged via the Paresh Rawal-Akshay Kumar starrer Bollywood movie OMG – Oh My God.

Title Shubh Labh Aapke Ghar Mein
Primary Forged Chhavi Pandey
Geetanjali Tikekar
Manan Joshi
Style Social Drama
Director Dharampal Thakur
Manufacturer Jay Mehta
Kinnari Mehta
Creator Priya Mishra
Editor Now not To be had
DoP Now not To be had
Casting Director Dhananjay pandey
Manufacturing Area Jay Manufacturing

Forged

The entire forged of TV display Shubh Labh :

Chhavi Pandey

As : Goddess Laxmi

Geetanjali Tikekar

As : Savita

Mahi Sharma

Manan Joshi

Mithil Jain

Poonam Sirnaik

Anup Lota

Afreen Alvi

Nasirr Khan

Time

Shubh Labh will telecast from Monday to Friday at 9:30pm on SAB TV channel. The display will substitute Tera Yaar Hoon Mein within the timeslot. Its first promo was once introduced on 20 August 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Title SAB TV
Display Timings Monday to Friday
Operating Time 20-22 Mins
Beginning Date Now not To be had
Language Hindi
Nation India

Promo

If in case you have extra information about the display Shubh Labh, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

Earlier articleDoes Scholar Loan Debt Impact Your Credit score Rating?
Subsequent articleGlobal Information | Flames Devour Prime-rise in Milan; Citizens Evacuated | thenewstrace

Hi, Welcome to thenewstrace.com The entire newest information and reside updates on Tamil Cinema and Telugu Cinema Information, Leisure Information, Trending Subjects, Flash Information, Well-known Other people

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here