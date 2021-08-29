Shubh Labh (SAB TV) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Shubh Labh (SAB TV) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra
Shubh Labh is an Indian tv serial produced via Jay Mehta. The display stars Chhavi Pandey, Geetanjali Tikekar and Manan Joshi within the lead roles. It’s being made underneath the banner of Jay Manufacturing. The display is encouraged via the Paresh Rawal-Akshay Kumar starrer Bollywood movie OMG – Oh My God.
|Title
|Shubh Labh Aapke Ghar Mein
|Primary Forged
|Chhavi Pandey
Geetanjali Tikekar
Manan Joshi
|Style
|Social Drama
|Director
|Dharampal Thakur
|Manufacturer
|Jay Mehta
Kinnari Mehta
|Creator
|Priya Mishra
|Editor
|Now not To be had
|DoP
|Now not To be had
|Casting Director
|Dhananjay pandey
|Manufacturing Area
|Jay Manufacturing
Time
Shubh Labh will telecast from Monday to Friday at 9:30pm on SAB TV channel. The display will substitute Tera Yaar Hoon Mein within the timeslot. Its first promo was once introduced on 20 August 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.
|Channel Title
|SAB TV
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday
|Operating Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|Now not To be had
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
