Shubh Saini Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

He has additionally been doing theatre for five years now. Aside from more than a few boulevard performs, Drop a tale pick out a story, Rammu Channa, “I” are a few of his notable paintings with Theatrewaalas (with Rohit Tiwari in Mumbai) and different Theatre teams at reputed phases like NCPA, Jawahar Kala Kendra (Jaipur) and Prithvi.

Identify Shubh Saini
Actual Identify Shubham Saini
Nickname Monty
Career Actor & Style
Date of Start 19 October 1995
Age 25 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal Libra
Circle of relatives Father: Hemant Saini
Mom: Rama Saini
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends NA
Spouse NA
Youngsters NA
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification B.E (Mechanical Engineering)
Faculty NA
Faculty Ambala school of engineering and Carried out analysis
Leisure pursuits Listening Tune, Studying, and Making a song
Start Position Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh
Place of birth Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh
Present Town Mumbai, India
Nationality Indian

Shubh Saini’s Legit Social Profiles

twitter.com/_imonty_

instagram.com/_imonty_

Take a look at the newest footage of actor Shubh Saini,

Shubh Saini

Shubh Saini
Shubh Saini

