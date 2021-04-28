Shunsuke Kikuchi, composer of Dragon Ball track, dies at 89

Shunsuke Kikuchi, el prolific Jap composer who labored on Dragon Ball, Doraemon and Kamen Rider, has died on the age of 89.

In line with an Oricon document, echoed via Kotaku, Kikuchi died closing April 24, 2021 at a Tokyo clinical heart after affected by aspiration pneumonia. Other people say that used to be receiving clinical remedy at the premises ahead of his loss of life. The document additionally notes that their shut family and family they arranged a non-public funeral for the overdue composer.

Right through his profession, Kikuchi labored on a lot of anime, film, and TV display productions. He first rose to status within the Nineteen Sixties, making his Skilled debut as a songwriter within the movie The 8th Enemy (1961). Within the following years, he won international reputation for his contributions to the Dragon Ball franchise.

The Dragon Ball Fandom web page notes that, in overall, Kikuchi composed 23 track applications for the unique Dragon Ball display and its sequel Dragon Ball Z, leading to greater than 400 other musical items. He additionally composed the theme for Doraemon, an anime sequence that ran for 26 years, and the songs for Kamen Rider, Tiger Masks, Dr. Droop and lots of extra.

Some of the many honors, Kikuchi used to be nominated for the Japan Academy Award in 1983 for his paintings on The Gate of Formative years and To Entice a Kidnapper (1981 and 1982 motion pictures respectively). Later won an Award of Benefit on the 2013 Tokyo Anime Awards. And sooner or later he become the recipient of the celebrated Lifetime Success Award on the 57th Japan Report Awards 2015.

From IGN, and much more in order nice fans of anime and Shunsuke Kikuchi’s compositions, our condolences to friends and family. Leisure in peace, Kikuchi.