Shweta Tiwari (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Shweta Tiwari (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Shweta Tiwari is an Indian actress who basically serves in Bollywood movies and tv business. She received huge luck by means of portraying the determine of Prerna within the well-known cleaning soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which lasted roughly 8 years. Shweta has additionally participated in numerous truth display corresponding to Bigg Boss 4 (2010–11), Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur (2011), Nach Baliye 2 (2006) and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 (2015).

Delivery & Circle of relatives

Shweta Tiwari was once born on 4 October 1980 in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, India. Her father’s identify is Ashok Kumar Tiwari, and her mom’s identify is Nirmala Tiwari. She has one brother named Nidhaan Tiwari. She did her education on the St. Isabels Top College, Mumbai, and finished her commencement from Burhanis Faculty, Mazegaon, Mumbai.

Shweta holds a Bachelor’s Stage in Trade. She went to paintings for the primary time on the age of 12. Shweta were given hired by means of a commute company and won 500rs monthly. After graduating, Shweta started auditioning for tv collection.

Bio

Occupation

Shweta debuted with the tv serial Kaleerein broadcasted on DD Nationwide within the 12 months 1999. Her 2d mission by means of Doordarshan Ane Wala Friend, which aired on DD Metro in 2000. She featured within the tv display Kaahin Kissii Roz, and then she starred as Prerna on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which came about between 2001 and 2008. In 2013, she seemed as Sweety Ahluwalia in Parvarrish. She performed in the preferred TV collection Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Khichdi, and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki.

Shweta made her debut as an actress with the movie Madhoshi in 2004. She was once featured in films like Aabra Ka Daabra, Bin Bulaye Baraati, and Married 2 The us. Tiwari featured in performs like Shaadi Ki House Supply, Shararat, and Aaine Ke Sau Tukde.

She received truth displays together with Bigg Boss Season 4 in 2010-2011 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur in 2011. Shweta has participated within the truth dance displays like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She performed plenty of characters in Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2013-2015.

Training Main points and Extra

College St Isabels Top College, Mumbai Faculty Burhanis Faculty, Mazegaon, Mumbai Tutorial Qualification B.Com Debut Movie : Madhoshi (2004) Tv : Kaliren (1998) Awards Dadasaheb Phalke Awards (2016 and 2021; Best possible Tv Actress)

Indian Small screen television Awards

Indian Tv Academy Awards (2003, 2006, 2012, 2015, 2021)

Celebrity Parivaar Awards (2003-08)

Apsara Movie & Tv Manufacturers Guild Awards (2012)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Determine Dimension 34-29-34 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Black Spare time activities Studying Books, Dancing and Sketching

Private Lifestyles

Shweta were given married to Raja Choudhary, who’s a Bhojpuri actor and director, within the 12 months 1998. The couple has a daughter named Palak Tiwari. The pair cut up up in 2006 and were given divorced in 2012. Shweta dated Abhinav Kohli for 3 years and tied the knot within the 12 months 2013. The couple were given blessed with a boy in 2016 named Reeyansh Kohli.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Raja Choudhary

Abhinav Kohli Marriage Date 23 December 1998

13 July 2013 Controversies • She complained to her former husband, Raja Choudhary, that he had assaulted and crushed her 4 instances. Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Shweta Tiwari got here from a Hindu circle of relatives of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

She is winner of truth displays Bigg Boss 4 (2010–11) and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur (2011).

She rose to reputation by means of enjoying lead function of Prerana Bajaj in Celebrity Plus’ TV display Kasautii Zindagii Kay along Cezanne Khan and Ronit Roy.

Shweta won the ITA Celebrity Parivaar Award for Best possible Actress in classes for Favourite Maa, Favourite Bahu, and Favourite Beti for Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Shweta featured on a large number of fashionable tv techniques like Jaane Kya Baat Hui from (2008-2009), Is Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao (2009), Baal Veer (2014), Begusarai (2015-2016), Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat (2002), Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan (2002).

She is keen on canine and owns two puppy canine Pixie and Sweetoo.

In 2021, she participated in stunt truth display Worry Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is hosted by means of Rohit Shetty.

