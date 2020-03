Shweta Tiwari Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Shweta Tiwari is an Indian actress and mannequin. She performs a task in tv serials and movies. she is widespread for her function of Prerna Sharma in star plus’s superhit serial “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”. She participated in “Bigg Boss season 4” and she or he received. Shweta Tiwari 1980 Oct born, Pratapgarh is the born place of Sweta, it’s in Uttar Pradesh, India. Learn extra to learn about Shweta Tiwari Wiki, Age, Peak, Weight, Household, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.

Shweta Tiwari Wiki/Biography

Actual Title: Shweta Tiwari

Born: Four Oct 1980

Born Place: Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh

Occupation: Actress, television actress

Shweta Tiwari Age, Weight, Peak

Age: 39 Years as of 2019

Peak: 168 cm(Approx)

Weight: 55 KG (Approx)

Eye Shade: Darkish Brown

Hair Shade: Black

Determine Measurement(Approx): 34-28-34

Shweta Tiwari Profession & Debut

She Made her performing profession debut in 2001 with the “Kaahin Kisii Roz” serial. after then she performed a task in lots of tv serials like “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” from 2001 to 2008, “Khichdi” in 2003, “Naagin” in 2007, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” in 2009, “Adaalat” in 2011, and so on.

Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Libra

Nick Title: Prerna

College: St. Isabels Excessive College, Mumbai

School: Burhanis School, Malegaon, Mumbai

Training: Graduate In Commerce

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Identified

Web Price: Not Identified

Television Debut: Kaahin Kisii Roz In 2001

Movie Debut: Madhoshi In 2004

Meals Behavior: Vegetarian

Controversial: None

Shweta Tiwari Household & Caste



Father: Ashok Kumar Tiwari

Mom: Nirmala Tiwari

Brother: Nidhan Tiwari

Sister: None

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Rajput

Shweta Tiwari Favourite issues & Hobbies

Favourite Meals: Banana, Goodies

Favourite Actor: Shah Rukh Khan

Favourite Actress: Nargis, Madhuri Dixit

Favourite Vacation spot: Paris

Favourite Colours: White, Purple

Hobbies: Travelling, Dancing, Studying Books, Drawing

Shweta Tiwari Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra

Boyfriend/Affair: Not Identified

Marital Standing: Married

Marriage Date: N/A

Husband: Abhinav Kohli

Baby: Reyansh Kohli, Palak Tiwari

Unknown Details about Shweta Tiwari

Does Shweta Tiwari smoke? :- No

Does Shweta Tiwari drink alcohol? :- No