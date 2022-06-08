Si esperas gameplay de Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, estate atento al Summer Game Fest

Activision has confirmed that, in addition to his presentation to the world, he will be at Geoff Keighley’s conference.

Looking forward to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? the shooter of Infinity Ward y Activision confirmed its existence just a few days ago with the short video preview that you have on these lines, but it has also had time to quote us for its presentation to the world this Wednesday June 8.

In a couple of days we will know more details of the game but, surprisingly, the thing will not stop there. And it is that, through a message in the official account of Twitter of the event, it has been confirmed that will show gameplay on the 9th at the Summer Game Fest. In this way, the conference presented by Geoff Keighley will also feature the shooter.

From the same account it was confirmed a few days ago that the Summer Game Fest will have more than 30 collaborators. Among them is Activision, but the majority of players believed that, as a result of their presentation outside the eventwe would not see much more of Modern Warfare 2 during these weeks.

The broadcast of the Summer Game Fest will start at 8:00 p.m. in the Spanish peninsular time, although the one on June 9 will only be one of many that will be held in the coming days. In 3DJuegos, in addition to checking the dates and times of all the conferences, you will be able to be aware of the news that each one of them will leave us.

3D Games Discord

Más sobre: Summer Game Fest, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Activision, Shooter, Gameplay, Evento y Infinity Ward.