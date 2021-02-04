Sia Adds Warning Label to ‘Music,’ Apologizes to Autism Community

Sia addressed the controversy surrounding her directorial function debut, “Music,” after the movie earned two Golden Globes nominations Tuesday morning, then promptly deleted her Twitter account. (Sia’s Instagram account, which boasts greater than 6 million followers, stays energetic as of this replace at 11:30 pm PT.)

In a succession of tweets on Tuesday evening, the singer wrote that she has “been listening” to the criticism surrounding the movie’s portrayal of a nonverbal autistic particular person by a neurotypical actor, Maddie Ziegler. Because of this, the singer introduced {that a} warning will seem firstly of the movie, particularly about scenes depicting bodily restraint.

“I promise, have been listening. The movement image MUSIC will, transferring ahead, have this warning on the head of the film,” Sia tweeted, adopted by the warning, which reads: “MUSIC on no account condones or recommends the usage of restraint on autistic folks. There are autistic occupational therapists focusing on sensory processing who will be consulted to clarify protected methods to present proprioceptive, deep-pressure suggestions to assist w meltdown security.”

Sia then merely tweeted, “I’m sorry,” an apology presumably aimed on the members of the autism neighborhood who’ve been vocal about their disappointment within the movie’s casting and portrayal of autism.

Sia additionally wrote that every one restraint scenes, for which the warning firstly of the movie is issued, might be faraway from public screenings of the movie. “I plan to take away the restraint scenes from all future printings,” she wrote. “I listened to the mistaken folks and that’s my duty, my analysis was clearly not thorough sufficient, not large sufficient.”

The tweets remained publicly accessible for simply over an hour earlier than Sia deactivated her account.

“Music” earned a nomination for greatest image within the musical or comedy class on the 2021 Golden Globes, with star Kate Hudson additionally selecting up a nod for greatest actress. The popularity reignited controversy surrounding the movie, which is scheduled for launch at choose IMAX theaters on Feb. 10.

In November, Sia turned embroiled in a Twitter debate with autism rights activists. Past criticizing Sia for casting a neurotypical actor within the function of an autistic particular person, Twitter customers identified her use of the time period “particular skills” as a substitute of “disabled” for folks with autism and mentioned whether or not or not Sia, as a neurotypical particular person, is exercising undue privilege by making a movie centering on autism.

Sia responded to these calling her out with a number of tweets by which she used blunt language and dismissed the criticism.

“The film is each a love letter to caregivers and to the autism neighborhood,” one tweet reads. “I’ve my very own distinctive view of the neighborhood, and felt it’s underrepresented and compelled to make it. If that makes me a shit I’m a shit, however my intentions are superior.”

All of this led to the creation of a petition asking for the movie to be canceled, which has garnered over 17,000 signatures.

“As an autistic particular person, I’m asking that this movie is canceled,” wrote Hannah Marshall, the creator of the petition, on its homepage. “This can be very offensive to myself and different autistic people. Sia has proven no regret for her inaccurate and hurtful betrayal of the neighborhood.”

The artist had additionally had her supporters, just like the Nationwide Council for Extreme Autism, which printed a letter from Yuval Levental, an autistic fan, titled, “Thank You for Representing a Woman with Extreme Autism.”

In a current interview on this system “Fierce: Girls in Music,” which airs on SiriusXM’s Quantity channel, Sia confirmed regret for her response on social media. “I’ve to admit to being ableist to a level; I’m not pleased with it,” she stated, including, “I’ve realized my lesson.”