Sia Drops ‘Hey Boy,’ Song From Her Directorial Debut Movie, ‘Music’

Sia has introduced her eighth studio album “Music – Songs From And Impressed By The Movement Image,” and dropped “Hey Boy,” the primary track and video from the venture, which is her characteristic movie directorial debut. The movie, a couple of younger lady named Music who sees the world in a singular means, stars Kate Hudson (“Virtually Well-known”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”) and Maddie Ziegler, who has featured in most of Sia’s movies over the previous few years. Sia additionally co-wrote the movie’s screenplay and all the songs from it.

Sia spoke at size in regards to the movie in an interview with Selection final month.

Watch a trailer from the movie, which can obtain a particular restricted theatrical launch by IMAX in February 2021, in addition to the video for “Hey Boy,” beneath.

The album arrives on February 12 through her Monkey Puzzle label via Atlantic; “Hey Boy” was written by Sia with Jesse Shatkin and Kamille and produced by Jesse Shatkin — hear it beneath.

Within the announcement, the movie is described as “an entirely unique exploration of the therapeutic energy of affection and the significance of group. Sia’s music is integral to the story of the movie because the characters look at the delicate bonds that maintain us collectively and, via fantastical musical sequences, think about a world the place these bonds will be strengthened in occasions of nice problem.”

The 14-track album was written each particularly for the movie and impressed by the venture, together with the one “Collectively”, in addition to well timed name to motion “Braveness to Change” which had been launched earlier this 12 months. An accompanying unique forged soundtrack album can also be scheduled for this winter.

One of the profitable hitmakers of the previous decade, Sia has been largely off the radar in current months, presumably engaged on the movie. Her most up-to-date solo launch, her first for Atlantic, was the 2017 vacation collaboration with Greg Kurstin “On a regular basis Is Christmas,” though she, Diplo and Labrinth joined forces as LSD final 12 months for an album and the smash single “Thunderclouds.”



