Sia, Steve Aoki, Travis Barker to Perform on ‘MTV Movie and TV Awards’

Artist and filmmaker Sia will carry out on the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Biggest of All Time,” set to premiere on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

The nine-time Grammy nominee’s latest single, “Braveness To Change,” comes from her upcoming album and movie “Music” films, starring Maddie Ziegler as a nonverbal autistic teen. The challenge marks Sia’s directorial debut and co-stars Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr.

DJ extraordinaire Steve Aoki and drummer Travis Barker may even carry out within the 90-minute MTV particular, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens. The occasion will rejoice the highlights of movie and TV from the ’80s to current day.

“I’m stoked to be performing with considered one of my good associates on the ‘MTV Movie and TV Awards: The Biggest of All Time,’” stated Aoki. “Not solely will we be celebrating one of the best of one of the best photos with the enduring music that pushed them ahead, however we have now some surprises for you all as effectively. Make certain to tune in, and rejoice these epic movies with us.”

Classes for this system embrace scream queen, legendary lip lock, dance your ass off, heartbreaking break-up, comedy large, zero to hero, she-ro and dynamic duo.

MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf with Jesse Ignjatovic, and Barb Bialkowski on behalf of Den of Thieves will function government producers. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in control of producion, and Lisa Lauricella will function music expertise government.

Extra data on “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Biggest of All Time” could be discovered right here.