Sia’s ‘Music,’ Starring Kate Hudson, Begins Global Sales With HanWay

HanWay Movies is dealing with worldwide gross sales, distribution and advertising and marketing for multi-Grammy Award nominee and pop celebrity Sia’s function directorial debut “Music,” starring Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Kate Hudson (“Virtually Well-known,” “Deepwater Horizon”).

The movie additionally stars Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton,” “One Night time in Miami”), alongside Sia protégé and breakout star Maddie Ziegler (the upcoming “West Facet Story”).

Hudson performs a free spirit estranged from her household, who instantly finds herself the only real guardian of her half-sister, performed by Ziegler, a teen on the autism spectrum, who learns that life’s obstacles might be made simpler with just a little assist from their neighbour, Leslie Odom Jr.

HanWay Movies managing director Gabrielle Stewart stated, “Sia’s debut movie ‘Music’ surpasses each expectation and she or he makes use of to extraordinary impact her personal authentic music and dance sequences to current a vivid different actuality for her lead character Music, who’s performed with unimaginable delicacy by the gifted Maddie Ziegler, an thrilling discovery for worldwide audiences. Sia has elicited awards-worthy performances from every of her three lead actors, together with a tour de power from Kate Hudson and a 3rd awards alternative for Leslie Odom Jr.”

The screenplay for “Music” was written by Sia and Dallas Clayton (“An Superior Guide of Love”), primarily based on a brief story by Sia, and can function the hit single “Collectively” which was launched by way of Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic Data earlier this yr, in addition to 10 new Sia tracks carried out as musical numbers by the forged.

Along with Hudson, Odom Jr. and Ziegler, the movie additionally stars Emmy winner Mary Kay Place (“Being John Malkovich”), Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis (“Cape Concern”), Emmy winner Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation”), and Golden Globe nominee Hector Elizondo (“Fairly Lady”).

“Music” is an Atlantic Movies presentation of a Pineapple Lasagne/Landay Leisure Manufacturing. Producers on the image are Sia and Vincent Landay (“Her”). Jonathan Daniel of Crush Music serves as govt producer alongside Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman and Will Weiske.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Watson, HanWay Movies vice chairman and CEO of Recorded Image Firm, along with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.