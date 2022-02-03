Siberian Mayhem, a frenetic shooter with massive battles and a lot of blood

If unbridled action is your thing and nothing amuses you more than fighting countless hordes of monsters, in the review of Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem you’ll see that this new old-school action game gives you just that: gunfights against thousands. of aliens, a lot of blood, explosions and powerful music.

You look up, you scan the horizon and despite finding yourself in front of a dreamlike landscape, you know that what will come next is the absolute chaos. And although you wait for it because it is obvious that it is going to happen, when it happens, and it does happen, as strange as it may seem, you are surprised. It is unavoidable. Contemplate dozens and hundreds! of enemies running towards you, shooting, flying and spitting missiles as if such a thing is so spectacular and fun, that that frenzy of gunfire and explosions it makes you wince as if you’ve never been in a battle like it before; which is funny considering that this may be the third or fourth that Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem faces you. And it is worthwhile. The great problem of its predecessor was its inability to break the routine of its deadly spiral of uncontrolled violence, causing that after a few hours of play you felt that you had already seen everything as I told you in the analysis of Serious Sam 4. Here are the things are different even when you are practically facing the same enemies using the same weapons. Why then does it work better?

Massacring hundreds of enemies in a maelstrom without control of shots and explosions catches anyone, but like everything, if the fight is reduced to that over and over again, the action becomes routine. Siberian Mayhem avoids this by not only masterfully combining the motley cast of monsters of the Serious Sam saga but, also, playing intelligently with the wow factor. Because after taking down a colossal foe in a massive battle, the last thing you expect is for a new – and bigger – wave of monsters to suddenly appear on the horizon; or that hundreds of kamikazes fall from the sky like a biblical plague; or that a rain of missiles devastates everything while you dodge in extremis the onslaught of angry bulls. And this new Serious Sam does it constantly to break the monotony… even when the essence is to run and shoot as if your life depended on it. Because literally, life is up to you.

If you are looking for frenetic action, this is your game

Some of the crazy battles you face in Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem are so intense and devastating, you’ll most likely end up breathing a sigh of relief as you take down the last of the monsters. But the action has such a fast paced and fun that almost immediately you will feel the need to embark on more of these insane and bloody skirmishes. It doesn’t matter if it all comes down to slaughtering monsters. Both the design of his five big stages like the peculiar “death dance” that you must execute to survive in all of them, they work like a charm, making you live combat situations so stimulating that it is hard to resist them.

There is hardly any news when it comes to monsters and weapons

What I liked the most about Siberian Mayhem is that surprise factor that I was talking about before. That’s okay, it’s not so surprising considering that you see the league that there, in that dark tunnel in which you just entered, countless hordes of aliens will appear. But the team of Timelock Studio He always finds a way to twist the action so that the fight, being the same, feels different. How they combine the monsters, their position on the battlefield or the very rhythm with which the new hordes of these grotesque creatures appear build the perfect setting for a old school shooter that will make you have a great time during the about six hoursIt’s how long your campaign lasts.



There is a complete bestiary where you can find information about the aliens.

There is hardly any news when it comes to monsters and weapons, but even so, Siberian Mayhem has reconciled me to the saga after my disappointment with Serious Sam 4. There are imposing creatures like the Draconian Burner, which cross the skies throwing lightning bolts, and other more annoying ones like the Aludran Microjumper, who run, jump and dodge your shots at high speed as a pack just like they did in the first game of the series. Not forgetting the final bosses or secret fights that are challenging and quite epic. So it’s a lot of fun to get lost and explore the cold Siberia in which this standalone chapter of Serious Sam 4 is set because of what has already been said. Because of the frenzy with which everything happens; by the excessive chaos of massive battles; or even because of the setting in which you fight, such as icy areas that are difficult to move through -the same thing happens to monsters!-, areas protected by gigantic towers that launch drones and bombs at close range, or combat arenas with impulse platforms in the style of Quake 3 Arena. Old school action at its best.

Old school action at its best

If that’s what you’re looking for, you’re going to have a great time with Siberian Mayhem, but being more of the same also takes its toll. Although there are some other puzzles scattered around the map and secret areas to discover, Serious Sam remains totally faithful to the essence of the original games, which are already more than 20 years old, and does not try in any way to attract new players. The arsenal of weapons It also doesn’t do much to distance itself from the crazy action we’re used to, although this expansion adds a couple that aren’t bad at all, like the devastating rifle XPMR “Incinerador”, with which he will pulverize hordes of monsters with a ray of fire, or the ballesta, which with a shot to the head can kill practically any enemy. The hard part, of course, is aiming while hundreds of monsters attack you; but when you do, it’s quite a treat!





Although the arsenal is generally quite typical, good Sam has some special gadgets They are the culmination of destruction. To access them you have to search for secret areas and complete secondary missions, but if you do, the reward will be worth it. To the bestial black hole that will absorb everyone who gets in its way, other items are added such as a massive bombardment, grenades that slow down time or power-ups that will make you move at lightning speed. Now imagine all this chaos with a great background soundtrack, because Siberian Mayhem has one of the best musical accompaniments in the saga signed by Damjan Mravunac.

I was also surprised by the variety of settings in this expansion and the beauty of many of these frozen landscapes that, little by little, are turning into green steppes, industrial complexes and even dilapidated cities. atmospheric effects such as ventiscas contribute to creating an even greater sense of chaos, and the possibility of drive vehicles in the immense open spaces they break with the monotony of a game that from beginning to end confronts you with the same type of pitched battles -I insist, very well executed-. So if you liked Serious Sam 4, you’re going to like Siberian Mayhem even more; And if that’s not the case, maybe this expansion will make you enjoy again the jokes of Sam Stone and his insatiable thirst for blood.





The pity is that this expansion Skip Survival Mode that came to Serious Sam 4 months after its release, leaving us with only the main campaign that we can play alone or with friends thanks to the four player co-op. Like its predecessor, yes, it fully supports the Steam Workshop so that installing mods is as simple as possible; which makes sense considering that Timelock Studio is a studio made up of veteran modders. Less understandable are some performance issues and bugs still persisting from Serious Sam 4.

Review of Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

Although it never stopped being fun, Serious Sam 4 failed to grab me with its unbridled action, and yet with pretty much the same enemies and weapons, Siberian Mayhem feels very different. The rhythm of the action is notably better and although it is true that it does not bring anything new and is content to be more of the same, its massive battles are so well measured and are so exciting that if you like action, you are going to enjoy it a lot. .



Action without control, very funny

