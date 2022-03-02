Sid Meier thinks games should focus on fun instead of money

The mind behind the Civilization series had his say on things like loot boxes and DLC.

By Axel García / Updated March 2, 2022, 02:24 1 comment

The star figure behind the Civilization games, Sid Meiershared his opinion regarding the current state of the video game industry, being more specific, he commented on more and more frequent words in titles, such as ‘microtransactions’, ‘loot boxes’, and ‘DLC’, expressing that games should concentrate on the fun and not on monetization.

If the game doesn’t focus on good gameplay, it won’t work.Sid Meier“People can assume that a game is going to be fun and what it needs is more cutscenes, monetization plans, or whatever,” Meier said. “However, if the game doesn’t focus on a good gameplaythen it won’t work.”

“The part of design of the game is critical and crucial, but it doesn’t require a cast among the thousands like other aspects that do,” continued Meier. “So perhaps it’s easy to overlook how important the investment towards the design and gameplay of a title”.

Meier thinks that developers should continue to think about fun of high quality for your games, and not miss out on other aspects that tend to attract the attention of players. “We’re in a good position, but we need to make sure we know how critical the gameplay is, and how it works as the engine that really maintains happy the players,” concluded Meier.

The Civilization series recently celebrated its 30th anniversary commemorating the community that enjoys gaming. A new delivery It has not yet been officially confirmed, but some job offers at Firaxis, the studio in charge, suggest that Civilization 7 could be on the way.

