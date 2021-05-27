Siddharth Chandekar (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Siddharth Chandekar (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Siddharth Chandekar is a Indian tv and movie actor. He most commonly works in Marathi motion pictures and tv serials. He made his debut in Marathi cinema with Avdhoot Gupte’s 2010 political drama movie Zenda. In 2019, Siddharth performed lead unfavorable function of Ashish Rao Gaikwad in Disney+ Hotstar’s internet sequence Town of Desires.

Siddharth Chandekar used to be born on 14 June 1991 in Pune, Maharashtra. His mom’s identify is Seema Chandkar. He finished his education from S D Katariya Prime Faculty, Pune and graduated from Sir Parshurambhau School, Pune.

Bio

Actual Identify Siddharth Chandekar Nickname Sid Occupation Actor Date of Beginning 14 June 1991 Age (as in 2021) 30 Years Beginning Position Pune, Maharashtra Nationality Indian House The city Pune, Maharashtra Circle of relatives Mom : Seema Chandkar

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : Sumedha Chandekar (Elder)



Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Pune, Maharashtra

Profession

Siddharth began his appearing profession with the Hindi movie Hamne Jeena Sikh Liya in 2007 and debuted in Marathi with the preferred TV serial Agnihotra. He made his debut Marathi cinema with Avadhoot Gupte’s ‘Zenda’.

In 2014 he starred as a lead in Ajay Naik’s Baware Prem reverse to Urmila Kanitkar. He has additionally been observed in motion pictures like Classmates (2015) , On-line Binline, Vazandar, Bus Forestall and Misplaced and Discovered and so forth. He has additionally been observed in lots of TV serials similar to Agnihotra (2010), Kashala Udyachi Baat (2011), Madhu Ethe An Chandra Tithe (2011), Prem He – Zee Yuva and Jeevlaga.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty S D Katariya Prime Faculty, Pune School Sir Parshurambhau School, Pune Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Agnihotra (2009; Marathi)

Movie : Hamne Jeena Sikh Liya (2007)

Internet Sequence : Town of Desires (2019) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 8″ Ft Weight 75 Kg Frame Form Chest: 44 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Staring at Films and Studying Novels

Non-public Lifestyles

Siddharath Chandekar is married Marathi actress Mitali Mayekar on twenty fifth January, 2021.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Girlfriends Mitali Mayekar (Actress) Marriage Date 25 January 2021 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Siddharth Chandekar used to be born and taken up in Pune, Maharashtra.

In 2020-21, He used to be observed TV serial Sang Tu Aahes Ka? which is a Marathi horror-drama aired on Famous person Parvah.

Siddharath makes use of his mom’s identify Seema as his center identify.

In 2019, he used to be observed in web-series Town of Desires on Hotstar.

He debuted in Bollywood movie with Zenda when he used to be simply 19 years previous.

Excluding appearing he loves Pictures.

You probably have extra information about Siddharth Chandekar. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

Comparable