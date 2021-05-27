Siddharth Chandekar (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Siddharth Chandekar (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Siddharth Chandekar is a Indian tv and movie actor. He most commonly works in Marathi motion pictures and tv serials. He made his debut in Marathi cinema with Avdhoot Gupte’s 2010 political drama movie Zenda. In 2019, Siddharth performed lead unfavorable function of Ashish Rao Gaikwad in Disney+ Hotstar’s internet sequence Town of Desires.
Siddharth Chandekar used to be born on 14 June 1991 in Pune, Maharashtra. His mom’s identify is Seema Chandkar. He finished his education from S D Katariya Prime Faculty, Pune and graduated from Sir Parshurambhau School, Pune.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Siddharth Chandekar
|Nickname
|Sid
|Occupation
|Actor
|Date of Beginning
|14 June 1991
|Age (as in 2021)
|30 Years
|Beginning Position
|Pune, Maharashtra
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Pune, Maharashtra
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Seema Chandkar
Father : No longer To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Pune, Maharashtra
Profession
Siddharth began his appearing profession with the Hindi movie Hamne Jeena Sikh Liya in 2007 and debuted in Marathi with the preferred TV serial Agnihotra. He made his debut Marathi cinema with Avadhoot Gupte’s ‘Zenda’.
In 2014 he starred as a lead in Ajay Naik’s Baware Prem reverse to Urmila Kanitkar. He has additionally been observed in motion pictures like Classmates (2015) , On-line Binline, Vazandar, Bus Forestall and Misplaced and Discovered and so forth. He has additionally been observed in lots of TV serials similar to Agnihotra (2010), Kashala Udyachi Baat (2011), Madhu Ethe An Chandra Tithe (2011), Prem He – Zee Yuva and Jeevlaga.
Training Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|S D Katariya Prime Faculty, Pune
|School
|Sir Parshurambhau School, Pune
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Agnihotra (2009; Marathi)
Movie : Hamne Jeena Sikh Liya (2007)
Internet Sequence : Town of Desires (2019)
|Awards
|No longer To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 8″ Ft
|Weight
|75 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 44 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Spare time activities
|Staring at Films and Studying Novels
Non-public Lifestyles
Siddharath Chandekar is married Marathi actress Mitali Mayekar on twenty fifth January, 2021.
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Girlfriends
|Mitali Mayekar (Actress)
|Marriage Date
|25 January 2021
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Internet Price
|No longer To be had
- Siddharth Chandekar used to be born and taken up in Pune, Maharashtra.
- In 2020-21, He used to be observed TV serial Sang Tu Aahes Ka? which is a Marathi horror-drama aired on Famous person Parvah.
- Siddharath makes use of his mom’s identify Seema as his center identify.
- In 2019, he used to be observed in web-series Town of Desires on Hotstar.
- He debuted in Bollywood movie with Zenda when he used to be simply 19 years previous.
- Excluding appearing he loves Pictures.
You probably have extra information about Siddharth Chandekar. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.