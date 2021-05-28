Siddharth Pithani arrested by way of NCB in drug case associated with demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput`S buddy Siddharth Pithani is arrested by way of NCB, मुंबई: The Narcotics Regulate Bureau has arrested Siddharth Pithani, who lived in his flat with the actor, in a medication case associated with the case of the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ultimate 12 months. 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was once discovered lifeless in his condominium in Bandra on June 14, 2020. On this case, the NCB began an investigation into the attitude of drug connection. Additionally Learn – One or either one of the fogeys of round 1600 youngsters died of corona an infection in Maharashtra

Provide an explanation for that the company arrested Riya Chakraborty and a number of other others, together with his brother Shouvik, in a narcotics case involving the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

An NCB reliable stated on Friday that Pithani was once arrested from Hyderabad and delivered to Mumbai. Pithani was once a pal of Rajput and was once staying with him in the home of the overdue chief positioned in Bandra, a suburb of Mumbai.

The officer stated that Pithani’s alleged position within the drug case emerged after the actor’s demise, which got here to mild all through the NCB investigation and therefore he has been arrested. A crew of NCB beneath the management of Regional Director Sameer Wankhede began the seek for Pithani and it was once reported that he was once in Hyderabad.

Considerably, Rajupat was once discovered lifeless at his place of abode in Bandra on 14 June 2020. After this, 3 federal companies NCB, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were investigating the case from other views. The NCB additionally arrested Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik in a narcotics case involving the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.