Siddharth Sabharwal (Arzoo Govitrikar’s Husband) Wiki, Age, Kids, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – WikiBio

Siddharth Sabharwal is an Indian businessman. He’s well-known for being the ex-husband of the Indian actress Arzoo Govitrikar.

Wiki/Biography

Siddharth Sudesh Kumar Sabharwal was once born on 25 July in Mumbai. His zodiac signal is Leo. He did his education at Greenlawn’s Prime Faculty, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Later, he pursued his commencement at Suffolk College in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bodily Look

Peak (approx.): 5′ 8″

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Salt & Pepper

Circle of relatives

Folks & Siblings

His father’s title is Sudesh Kumar.

Spouse & Kids

On 16 March 2010, he were given married to Arzoo Govitrikar the more youthful sister of the Indian actress and style Aditi Govitrikar. The couple had a conventional Maharashtrian taste marriage ceremony at Shree Kripa Corridor, Panvel in Navi Mumbai. The couple has a son in combination named Aashman. In 2021, Arzoo filed a divorce and alleged Siddharth of home violence.

Caste/Ethnicity

Siddharth is part Sindhi and part Punjabi.

Profession

Siddharth handles his circle of relatives industry which is ready up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. On 25 February 1995, he got to work as a director in his circle of relatives’s buying and selling corporate Sidmark Gross sales Non-public Restricted. On 2 August 2005, he was once appointed because the director on the shipping and garage corporate Sidmark Gross sales Endeavor Non-public Restricted. On 11 november 2010, he was once designated as a spouse within the wholesale business and fee business, with the exception of for motor automobiles and bikes corporate Sidmark Gross sales Synergy Restricted Legal responsibility Partnership. He was once additionally appointed as a director within the corporate named Meet Stars Occasions Non-public Restricted on 27 August 2015, however later, the corporate was once struck off.

Controversy

On 19 February 2019, Arzoo filed a home violence case towards Siddharth. In 2021, she filed a divorce towards him and accused him of bodily abusing her. Throughout an interview, she mentioned it, she mentioned,

Sufficient is sufficient and It’s not that i am going to take this mendacity down anymore. I swallowed my delight; I attempted, and I attempted my highest. However issues got here to a head and I couldn’t proceed with Siddharth. I had to this point no longer spoken within the media, no longer even if I used to be hounded via calls from newshounds two years in the past.”

She additional mentioned,

However I can communicate nowadays. I wish to inform you that he has pulled me via my neck and attempted to throw me out of the flat. He has slapped me. He has kicked me in my abdomen. There have been days when I used to be crushed up black and blue and I couldn’t pop out as a result of I didn’t need my bruises to be observed. Siddharth first raised his hand on me two years after our marriage. And after our son was once born 3 years once we was guy and spouse, he merely drifted aside.”

She added,

He began sound asleep in every other room. After that, I discovered that he has a Russian female friend; he was once continuously on chats together with her. I faced him about her. I don’t know in the event that they’re in combination now as a result of he remains one after the other. Thoughts you, I’ve the ones chats and the CCTV pictures of his violence and it will lend a hand me to get justice.”

In defence, Siddharth mentioned,