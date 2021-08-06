Siddharth Sabharwal (Arzoo Govitrikar’s Husband) Wiki, Age, Youngsters, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – WikiBio

Siddharth Sabharwal is an Indian businessman. He’s mythical for being the ex-husband of the Indian actress Arzoo Govitrikar.

Wiki/Biography

Siddharth Sudesh Kumar Sabharwal was once born on 25 July in Mumbai. His zodiac sign is Leo. He did his schooling at Greenlawn’s Prime College, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Later, he pursued his graduation at Suffolk College in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 5′ 8″

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Salt & Pepper

Circle of relatives

Oldsters & Siblings

His father’s name is Sudesh Kumar.

Spouse & Youngsters

On 16 March 2010, he won married to Arzoo Govitrikar the younger sister of the Indian actress and model Aditi Govitrikar. The couple had an ordinary Maharashtrian fashion wedding ceremony rite at Shree Kripa Corridor, Panvel in Navi Mumbai. The couple has a son jointly named Aashman. In 2021, Arzoo filed a divorce and alleged Siddharth of house violence.

Caste/Ethnicity

Siddharth is part Sindhi and part Punjabi.

Profession

Siddharth handles his family endeavor which is ready up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. On 25 February 1995, he started operating as a director in his family’s purchasing and promoting company Sidmark Gross sales Non-public Restricted. On 2 August 2005, he was once appointed since the director at the delivery and garage company Sidmark Gross sales Undertaking Non-public Restricted. On Martinmas 2010, he was once designated as a affiliate inside the wholesale trade and price trade, aside from motor vehicles and motorcycles company Sidmark Gross sales Synergy Restricted Legal responsibility Partnership. He was once moreover appointed as a director inside the company named Meet Stars Occasions Non-public Restricted on 27 August 2015, on the other hand later, the company was once struck off.

Controversy

On 19 February 2019, Arzoo filed a house violence case towards Siddharth. In 2021, she filed a divorce towards him and accused him of physically abusing her. Throughout an interview, she mentioned it, she mentioned,

Sufficient is enough and I’m no longer going to take this lying down anymore. I swallowed my delight; I tried, and I tried my biggest. However problems were given right here to a head and I couldn’t continue with Siddharth. I had thus far no longer spoken inside the media, no longer even as soon as I used to be hounded by means of calls from newshounds two years previously.”

She further mentioned,

However I’ll talk at the moment. I wish to tell you that he has pulled me by means of my neck and attempted to throw me out of the flat. He has slapped me. He has kicked me in my stomach. There were days as soon as I used to be beaten up black and blue and I couldn’t pop out on account of I didn’t want my bruises to be observed. Siddharth first raised his hand on me two years after our marriage. And after our son was once born 3 years once we grew to turn into guy and partner, he simply drifted apart.”

She added,

He started sound asleep in a single different room. After that, I discovered that he has a Russian female friend; he was once at all times on chats along side her. I faced him about her. I don’t know within the tournament that they’re jointly now on account of he remains personally. Thoughts you, I’ve those chats and the CCTV pictures of his violence and it’ll help me to get justice.”

In defence, Siddharth mentioned,