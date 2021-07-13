Siddharth Shukla Wiki, Age, Top, Female friend, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography – Newzpanda

Siddharth Shukla is an Indian television actor and model. He’s greatest known for taking part in the serve as of ‘Shivraj Shekhar’ in Colors TV’s “Balika Vadhu.”

Siddharth Shukla Wiki/Biography

Siddharth Shukla used to be born on Friday, 12 December 1980 (age 39 years; as in 2019) in Mumbai. His family has its roots in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. He did his training from Mumbai’s St. Xavier’s Over the top School and went to Rachana Sansad School of Inside of Design to pursue his graduation in Inside of Designing. He used to be just right at sports activities actions in his college days and represented his college in a lot of Tennis and Football competitions. He started modelling when he used to be in class. In 2004, Siddharth participated throughout the Gladrags Manhunt competition and emerged as a runner-up of the current.









Physically Glance

Best (approx.): 6’

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Female friend

Siddharth Shukla belongs to a Hindu Brahmin Family. His father, Ashok Shukla is a civil engineer, who works at the Reserve Monetary establishment of India. His mother, Rita Shukla is a home-maker. He has two elder sisters.

Siddharth used to be imagined to be in a courting with the television actress, Drashti Dhami.

He used to be in a courting with the actress and model, Shefali Jariwala.





He used to be rumoured to have a fling at the side of his Balika Vadhu co-star Smita Bansal, who carried out his on-screen partner’s mother throughout the serial.

In 2016, it used to be rumoured that Siddharth used to be relationship Tanishaa Mukerji.

He used to be moreover connected to his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star, Rashami Desai.

Siddharth used to be moreover rumoured to be in a courting with the Calendar Girls actress Akanksha Puri.

He’s rumoured to be relationship the television actress, Arti Singh.

Occupation

Siddharth Shukla started his appearing career in 2008 with Sony TV’s “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na,” all over which he carried out the serve as of ‘Shubh Ranawat.’ Next, he seemed in TV serials “Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi,” “Pavitra Rishta,” and “Love U Zindagi.”

In 2012, he carried out the serve as of ‘Shivraj Shekhar’ in Colors TV’s “Balika Vadhu” and earned large recognition. Therefore, he participated throughout the dance reality provide “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.”





He made his film debut in 2014 by means of taking part in the serve as of ‘Angad Bedi’ throughout the Bollywood film “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.” His potency throughout the film used to be favored by means of the audience and won him an award for Step forward Supporting Potency (Male) throughout the 2015 Stardust Awards.

He has moreover seemed as a number in TV unearths like “Savdhaan India” and “India’s Acquired Experience 7.” In 2016, he won the reality provide “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.”

Siddharth has carried out the serve as of ‘Parth Bhanushali’ throughout the TV serial “Dil Se Dil Tak” opposite Rashami Desai.

In 2019, he entered the game reality provide “Bigg Boss 13” as a contestant. Click on right here to ensure the entire tick list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants.

Controversies

There used to be even a rift between Shukla and his Balika Vadhu co-star, Toral Rasputra. Based on tales, problems went worse between Sidharth and Toral as soon as they have got been shooting the honeymoon collection in Kashmir. The two weren’t on talking words after getting back from the shoot.

Siddharth used to be openly criticised by means of the actor, Kunal Verma for his dangerous behaviour at the gadgets of ‘Dil Se Dil Tak.’ Kunal spoke about Siddhart’s dangerous behaviour at the gadgets of the current, where the actor had now not merely abused him however as well as had thrown water at him. Kunal said,

He’s an unprofessional maniac and a psycho. I believe he needs psychiatric treatment all over again. I heard he had long gone to rehab once and I believe he needs to visit it all over again.”

Reportedly, he moreover obtained proper right into a battle at the side of his co-star, Rashami Desai, at the gadgets of the serial “Dil Se Dil Tak.” Once, he had it appears refused to shoot on account of his vanity van used to be smaller than that of Rashami.

Siddhart is recurrently criticised for being past due at the gadgets of his unearths and for creating a ruckus at the side of his bizarre requires.

Siddharth used to be even criticised for his deficient behaviour with the media. Reportedly, when a reporter quizzed him in a well mannered way regarding the tales of him throwing tantrums at the gadgets of his unearths, Siddharth simply eradicated his mic and walked out of the interview.

Awards

Golden Petal Award for Maximum Lokpriye Face Male (2012, 2013)

Golden Petal Award for Best on Computer screen Couple on Colors with Pratyusha Banerjee (2012)

ITA Award for GRB! Performer of the Year Male (2013)

Zee Gold Award for Maximum Fit Actor Male (2014)

Stardust Award for Step forward Supporting Potency Male for the film “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” (2014)

HT Maximum Stylish Actor (2017)

Salary

Reportedly, Siddharth will receives a commission spherical Rs. 60,000 according to episode.

Automobile Collection

He owns a BMW X5 automotive.

Favourite Problems

Adventure Places: Germany, Spain

Films: Agneepath, Deewar, Vaastav, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Jab We Met, Fast and Furious

Data

His spare time activities include gymming and travelling.

To start with, he had to be an within fashion designer then again when he spotted further scope in modelling and appearing, he made up our minds to pursue his career within the equivalent.

Siddharth likes to be told newspapers and magazines to take care of himself up to the moment regarding the happenings spherical him.

He has a keen interest in politics.